Amanda Holden urges the community to support local charity

Amanda Holden from Britain's Got Talent has joined the annual fundraising day for the Bungay-based charity Wetnose Animal Aid. Picture: Contributed by Wetnose Animal Aid Archant

A television star is encouraging the community to stick on a wet nose and pose in support for a Bungay-based animal welfare charity

TV presenter Chris Packham is supporting Wetnose Day. Picture: Courtesy of Wetnose Animal Aid. TV presenter Chris Packham is supporting Wetnose Day. Picture: Courtesy of Wetnose Animal Aid.

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has called on animal lovers to pose with a nose for Animal Action Aid.

Andrea Gamby-Boulger and her late husband, Gavin, from Stockton, established the animal welfare charity to raise funds for sick animals in care across the country and abroad.

Ms Holden said: "Sadly some animals are abandoned, unwanted or mistreated, finding their way to rescue centres.

"The thought of any pet suffering or being abandoned is unthinkable to me but this does sadly happen and is on the rise. This is why I'm so keen to support Wetnose Day.

Pete Wicks of The Only Way is Essex wearing a wetnose. Picture: Wetnose Animal Aid Pete Wicks of The Only Way is Essex wearing a wetnose. Picture: Wetnose Animal Aid

"Animal Rescue Centres across the UK are in desperate need of funds so they can rescue, rehabilitate and re-home pets. These centres are experiencing fewer donations but an increasing number of animals.

"Many of the smaller sanctuaries are full to bursting and need help to buy food, equipment and pay large vet bills," the 49-year-old said.

Since setting up the charity in 2000, more than £265,000 has been raised, and helped animals worldwide, including Afghanistan, Romania, Bulgaria and the Philippines.

Mrs Gamby-Boulger said: "My husband and I ran two kennels, we just thought 'why has nothing been done for animals'.

EDP Original. Andrea Gamby-Boulger, founder of Wetnose Animal Aid. PHOTO: Nick Butcher EDP Original. Andrea Gamby-Boulger, founder of Wetnose Animal Aid. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

"Twenty years ago we were unique, we would help kennels with whatever they needed.

"We visited quite a few places overseas, we went to Afghanistan - which was quite hair raising.

"It was a million times worse than over here in the Philippines, like in Vietnam, they eat dog over there," the 61-year-old said.

She is urging the community to get involved with Wetnose Day, which will take place on September 20 or volunteer at the charity store in Beccles.

"If people can go online, and buy a nose and take a photo - we are trying to get our local MP to come down and take a picture.

"We always need volunteers in the shop - with children's charities it is so easy when it comes to animal peoples aren't as forthcoming."