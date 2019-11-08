Search

Cause of woman's death remains 'unascertained'

08 November, 2019 - 18:49
King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop

The cause of a young woman's death has not yet been determined, a court heard.

Alyla Ginsburg, 24, was found dead at her home in The Croft, Costessey, on August 27.

Opening an inquest into her death at King's Lynn coroners court today, area coroner Yvonne Blake said the cause of her death was "unascertained".

Ms Blake adjourned the inquest until January 31, at Norwich coroners court.

