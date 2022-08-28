OPINION: Never been more important to have good friends and neighbours

Opinion

Norfolk host in harmony with a trio of talented Suffolk friends and entertainers for a production of All Preachers Great and Small at North Walsham a few cheerful sermons ago. Left to right – Keith Skipper, David Woodward, Brian Patrick and Ian Prettyman - Credit: Trevor Allen

One of my favourite Sunday wireless singalong treats before afternoon and evening solemn pew confinement in our village chapel, came courtesy of the ever-effusive Billy Cotton Band Show with its invitation to “Wakey!, Wakey!.”

How often I yearned to repeat that raucous introduction cry in the midst of endless dry sermons built on the doings and don’ts of Old Testament prophets with no idea about enticing young minds along true paths of righteousness.

At least our chirpy Sunday School superintendent Harry Dawson could paint a few memorable morning pictures in homely words delivered with his trademark smile. I still hear this little gem over 70 years on: “If Mr Littleproud is the local undertaker, then Jesus is the Uppertaker”.

Why couldn’t Ezekiel, Samuel, Jeremiah, Micah, Daniel and countless others come up with something really bright and helpful like that? ( See, I did listen now and again …)

Harry was also busy on the Swaffham Methodist preaching circuit and I doubt he ever found time on his weekend schedule to tune into Billy Cotton and his musical cohorts. Even so, I am sure he would have joined me in a chorus of praise for sentiments behind their 1954 winner, Friends and Neighbours.

A simple ditty with catchy repeats to extol the virtues of keeping close to those who best complement care and support from family members throughout difficult times. Perhaps our current post-pandemic climate might prompt a tuneful revival with folk of all ages cottoning on to show more consideration for a “we need each other” approach to tough examinations.

My soft spot for the Billy Cotton brand of uplifting entertainment, notable for surviving the British dance band era and making him a popular radio and television personality throughout the 1950s and 60s, intensified when one of his main singers took over the Flixton Buck pub, a couple of miles from Bungay, on leaving full-time showbusiness.

Alan Breeze soon made a big flock of new friends and neighbours and spent several years behind the bar before his death at 70 in 1980. Born in West Ham, he joined the Billy Cotton Band in 1932 and stayed for 36 years, cutting nearly 80 records with “I’ve Got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts” one of the most popular.

Sneaking over the border into Suffolk like this, reminds me how many good chums and colleagues past and present emerged from the Waveney Valley to help prop up my busy years on the writing, broadcasting and entertainment fronts.

Former teachers Brian Patrick and Ian Prettyman, along with evergreen all-rounder David Woodward, provided vibrant company for productions of All Preachers Great and Small and Mardling and Music evenings in local churches and chapels. They also served as willing cornerstones for 25 years at Press Gang concerts, often featuring as well the droll humour of long-serving Beccles press reporter Tony Clarke as Boy Jimma.

I duly organised a couple of full-blown cross-border cultural raids to draw traditional old rivals closer together. We Come in Peace! And Here We Are Again attracted good houses to Lowestoft’s Marina Theatre to celebrate what Norfolk and Suffolk have in common – and what makes them proudly different.

Ian Prettyman acted as cultural attaché in his home town for my missionaries of mirth seeking to knock down ancient prejudices and build new bridges. At the time rumours were rife Lowestoft could do with at least one more. I fed speculation after a recognisance trip under the cloak of darkness.

Norwich City/Ipswich Town rivalry received plenty of whimsical replays and we relished an easy opening to point out Southwold was no more than Cromer with an A-level. We found plenty of other important topics to share, our glorious dialects meeting somewhere in the middle before Suffolk starts singing and then laughing together at Essex, ourselves and each other. Both shows were rounded off by handsome bucket collections for the EDP We Care Appeal.

Delighted to report David Woodward, The Avuncular One, equally at ease either side of the River Waveney, still tops the bill at 93 in keeping me fully aware of how good friends and neighbours can mean so much more to each other when the going is demanding

Our regular mardles, me in the Crabland version of God’s Waiting Room while he waves a flag of gratitude to those who make “extra time” so worthwhile in his care home near Southwold – yes, he’s mighty close to “Cromer with an A-level” – tend to slide rapidly into jolly japes down memory lane cheeky character sketches to match special occasions and cheery targets for all our tomorrows.

He’s a real tonic, especially when it comes to telling the difference between a rook and a crow and living up to sentiments expressed by writer Agnes Strickland (1796 – 1879) “Suffolk men are so opposed to anything allied to change that it will take more than a century to render the portraiture of the present generation obsolete”.

Must be a great comfort for a specialist in post-graduate avuncularity to have so much in common with dear old Norfolk.

And I reckon he may well know all the words to Friends and Neighbours