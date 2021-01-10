Alton Towers founder's holiday resort plan set for revision

Published: 6:00 AM January 10, 2021

Some of the holiday homes already at the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park, which is planning to expand. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The founder of Alton Towers is set to submit a revised masterplan for a "luxury" holiday resort in Norfolk, following fierce opposition from neighbours to the site.

John Broome, who founded the theme park in Staffordshire, has set his sights on transforming Haveringland Hall country park into a resort consisting of enough treehouses, tipis and holiday lodges to accommodate 280 families.

John Broome, the founder of Alton Towers. Picture: John Broome - Credit: Archant

The plans originally emerged this time last year, before eventually being submitted in July and were met with outcry from neighbours to the site who feared they will "destroy the community".

More than 200 people submitted objections to the proposals while close to 2,000 signatures have been gathered in a petition against it.

But now, RPS, the agents for the scheme, has written to Broadland Council's planning team, informing it that a revised masterplan would be submitted in the coming weeks.

In a letter to the planning department, associate Nick Mannering said the revisions may see the locations of some of the units changed, along with revisions to drainage and transport arrangements for the project.

Haveringland Parish Meeting chairman Nigel Boldero. Picture: Nigel Boldero - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Nigel Boldero, chairman of Haveringland Parish Meeting, said: "The original application for 280 holiday units at Haveringland Hall was shown to be totally unacceptable in this quiet, rural part of Norfolk.

"We will look at the revisions carefully- and objectively - once we get the chance. However, we believe that the damage caused by any further development in this isolated rural location cannot be justified by the economic arguments put forward.

"This is the wrong location for a holiday resort."

He added that the community's main concerns were around damage to ecological habitats, traffic and the impact on the lives of elderly people already living on the site.

He said: "Haveringland will continue to fight to draw a line in the sand to prevent any further damage to this special part of the Norfolk countryside. If people want to help us in this fight they are encouraged to make their views known once the revised plans become public."

Mr Broome has previously said the plans would "help increase the profile of Norfolk as a holiday destination" and create a host of new jobs.

The revised plans will be submitted in due course.