How dairy?! See town's ice-cream cone Christmas tree
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/Mark Bullimore
This year's alternative Christmas tree in Cromer has been unveiled - it's an upside-down ice-cream full of coronavirus topped by an angelic NHS nurse.
The 3m art installation called Conid-99 was made by Cromer architect Jim Bond, who said it was a comment on the uniquely challenging year 2020 had been.
Mr Bond, 70, said: "It's a Covid-flavoured ice cream turned upside-down to say 'we don't want this'. Then there's a nurse with a halo sitting at the top making it all right.
"It shows that we're getting on top of it, we're squeezing it out, and the ice-cream is fairly relevant to a seaside town."
Mr Bond made the tree in his garage. He said: "It took a couple of weeks, on and off, with lots of papier mache, chicken wire, paint and expanding foam for the 'ice cream'. And plenty of cups of tea."
He has made an alternative tree - which sits in front of Cromer Museum in Church Street - ever year since 2012, and it serves a counterpoint to the traditional Christmas tree installed in the nearby garden of Cromer Parish Church.
The tree always sparks discussion and usually a few split opinions.
Mr Bond said: "The idea is to get people talking and create a bit of an attraction. Whether they like it or not is another matter."
The installation always has a tree-like shape. In 2012 it was a pyramid made up 150 crab and lobster pots. In 2014 it was a seven-metre tall pyramid which also served as an advent calendar, with each window containing a display made by a different community group.
In 2016 it was a huge gold star, and in 2017 it was a bundle of painted tree branches, turned upside down and decorated with baubles.
But Mr Bond said he was open to someone else taking over the project in future years.
He said: "I'm trying to get more people involved and if anyone has an idea for next year I'd be more than happy to hear from them, let them have a go, and help if I can."