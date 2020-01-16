Search

Run Norwich to take in new attractions after change to its route

PUBLISHED: 10:01 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 16 January 2020

Action from Run Norwich 2019. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Thousands of runners will be able to enjoy new attractions after alterations were made to a popular 10K run route.

Run Norwich 2020, which takes place in the city and is in its sixth year, is happening on July 19.

Entries for charity places open at 9am on January 21 and general entries open at 9am on January 22.

Last year 7,500 people took part in the event, which takes in city landmarks including Norwich Cathedral, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery and Carrow Road football ground.

But the route has now been changed to take in Surrey Street, All Saints Green and Westlegate, which includes Aviva's historic Surrey House building, the bus station and department store John Lewis, after the start line was moved.

This year competitors will start on Theatre Street outside the Theatre Royal, rather than Gentleman's Walk where the race has started in previous years.

It will end outside Norwich City Hall on St Peter's Street.

Run Norwich course director Adey Ewing said: "Our current start, which has been in place since 2016, has increasingly caused us operational headaches as the race has grown in size and stature.

"The layout of the start by the market and the Gentleman's Walk section of the route means a large number of businesses and traders are inconvenienced on race day morning. While they've all been incredibly accommodating and understanding these past years, we felt it was the right time to remove the restrictions we impose upon them and potential customers on race day."

The move also ensures an easier flow of pedestrian traffic around the area, with spectators being able to cross Rampant Horse Street for 30 minutes after the race start.

Competitors in this year's Run Norwich, sponsored by Aviva, can run for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, which helps people achieve their goals through sport.

Charity places are also available through the Hamlet Charity, Norwich and Central Norfolk Cruse, Finnbar's Force, SENsational Families, The Feed, YMCA Norfolk, Home-Start Norfolk, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals Foundation Trust, Leeway, Priscilla Bacon Hospice, Mancroft Advice Project and Fresh Start New Beginnings.

To sign-up visit www.runnorwich.co.uk

