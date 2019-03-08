New business venture for Norfolk alpacas

Catherine Price's alpaca business, Ted and Bessie, has moved to Downham Market with hopes of expanding their knitwear business to include weddings, walk experiences and care home visits. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A herd of alpacas have moved to Norfolk bringing with them hopes for business expansion.

Catherine Price Williams runs an alpaca knitwear brand and has moved from Bedfordshire to Barroway Drove, near Downham Market.

Named Ted and Bessie after Mrs Williams' grandparents, the company which sells hats, scarves and bed throws, has been running for four years.

Known for their knitwear apparel, the group of 15 are hoping to kick-start new business ventures this year.

Mrs Williams studied fashion at the University of Derby and started the brand as a result of wanting to source ethical fibres for her knitwear. The 29-year-old said: "I started it as a hobby but also because I needed a reason to own alpacas, now it's turned into a full time job.

"It's relatively small in comparison to other alpaca farms but I like it that way as it keeps it more personal.

"I wanted to start something that was sustainable and ethical and the only way of making sure I could do that was to do it myself, so everything is traceable.

"The brand is eco-friendly using natural fibre and is British made. All my packaging is bio-degradable as I use tissue paper and cardboard."

Kept on six acres of land, the animals are now looking to expand to weddings, walk experiences and care home visits.

Luke, one of the alpacas, has had previous experience of attending weddings.

Mrs Williams said: "I don't like to say I have favourites but Luke is special, he's more intelligent than the others and can do tricks.

"He was a ring bearer at my wedding and that's where the idea came from, I saw that people want this strangely enough and love to take selfies with them."

Luke has also made appearances on TV, showcasing his jumping skills on children's programme- Play Your Pet Right.

Ted and Bessie, which mainly gets business online, is looking to start alpaca walks and experiences in August.

Mrs Williams said: "I've already started voluntary care home visits where I'll take one of them along to a care home to spend time with the residents. It's nice to do something for others."

The offer has been taken up by Downham Grange care home, who are expecting a visit from Mrs Williams and one of her companions later this month.