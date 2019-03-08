Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

New business venture for Norfolk alpacas

PUBLISHED: 18:42 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:42 12 July 2019

Catherine Price's alpaca business, Ted and Bessie, has moved to Downham Market with hopes of expanding their knitwear business to include weddings, walk experiences and care home visits. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Catherine Price's alpaca business, Ted and Bessie, has moved to Downham Market with hopes of expanding their knitwear business to include weddings, walk experiences and care home visits. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

A herd of alpacas have moved to Norfolk bringing with them hopes for business expansion.

Catherine Price's alpaca business, Ted and Bessie, has moved to Downham Market with hopes of expanding their knitwear business to include weddings, walk experiences and care home visits. Picture: Victoria PertusaCatherine Price's alpaca business, Ted and Bessie, has moved to Downham Market with hopes of expanding their knitwear business to include weddings, walk experiences and care home visits. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Catherine Price Williams runs an alpaca knitwear brand and has moved from Bedfordshire to Barroway Drove, near Downham Market.

Named Ted and Bessie after Mrs Williams' grandparents, the company which sells hats, scarves and bed throws, has been running for four years.

Known for their knitwear apparel, the group of 15 are hoping to kick-start new business ventures this year.

Mrs Williams studied fashion at the University of Derby and started the brand as a result of wanting to source ethical fibres for her knitwear. The 29-year-old said: "I started it as a hobby but also because I needed a reason to own alpacas, now it's turned into a full time job.

Catherine Price's alpaca business, Ted and Bessie, has moved to Downham Market with hopes of expanding their knitwear business to include weddings, walk experiences and care home visits. Picture: Victoria PertusaCatherine Price's alpaca business, Ted and Bessie, has moved to Downham Market with hopes of expanding their knitwear business to include weddings, walk experiences and care home visits. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"It's relatively small in comparison to other alpaca farms but I like it that way as it keeps it more personal.

"I wanted to start something that was sustainable and ethical and the only way of making sure I could do that was to do it myself, so everything is traceable.

You may also want to watch:

"The brand is eco-friendly using natural fibre and is British made. All my packaging is bio-degradable as I use tissue paper and cardboard."

Catherine Price's alpaca business, Ted and Bessie, has moved to Downham Market with hopes of expanding their knitwear business to include weddings, walk experiences and care home visits. Picture: Victoria PertusaCatherine Price's alpaca business, Ted and Bessie, has moved to Downham Market with hopes of expanding their knitwear business to include weddings, walk experiences and care home visits. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Kept on six acres of land, the animals are now looking to expand to weddings, walk experiences and care home visits.

Luke, one of the alpacas, has had previous experience of attending weddings.

Mrs Williams said: "I don't like to say I have favourites but Luke is special, he's more intelligent than the others and can do tricks.

"He was a ring bearer at my wedding and that's where the idea came from, I saw that people want this strangely enough and love to take selfies with them."

Catherine Price's alpaca business, Ted and Bessie, has moved to Downham Market with hopes of expanding their knitwear business to include weddings, walk experiences and care home visits. Picture: Victoria PertusaCatherine Price's alpaca business, Ted and Bessie, has moved to Downham Market with hopes of expanding their knitwear business to include weddings, walk experiences and care home visits. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Luke has also made appearances on TV, showcasing his jumping skills on children's programme- Play Your Pet Right.

Ted and Bessie, which mainly gets business online, is looking to start alpaca walks and experiences in August.

Mrs Williams said: "I've already started voluntary care home visits where I'll take one of them along to a care home to spend time with the residents. It's nice to do something for others."

The offer has been taken up by Downham Grange care home, who are expecting a visit from Mrs Williams and one of her companions later this month.

Most Read

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorists to face diversions as section of A47 closed for bridge repairs

The A47 at Dereham will be closed for bridge repairs. Picture: Library

Aerial pictures show new trains housed in mid-Norfolk

Aerial views of the new Greater Anglia trains being stored on the Mid-Norfolk railway. Picture: Mike Page

An underground military bunker could be yours for £10,000

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

He hasn’t missed out! Mario joins Norwich City’s new-contract crew with 2021 extension

Mario Vrancic takes the plaudits after scoring a stunning goal that went on to confirm Norwich City's Premier League return against Blackburn at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

My Norwich City Story #4: Andrew Hughes – in his own words

Next up in our My Norwich City Story series is former Canaries midfielder, Andrew Hughes. Picture: Anthony Thrussell

Motor trader fined after car loses ill-fitted wheel at 60mph on A11 a day after sale

Car Shop Norwich, which was taken to court by Norfolk Trading Standards over a car it sold with an incorrectly fitted wheel. Picture: Google

A 24-hour Norwich gym has closed ‘until safe for use’

The Gym in Norwich city centre. Photo: Ruth Lawes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists