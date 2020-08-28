Search

It’s stripes! Carrow Road set for yellow and green goal nets

PUBLISHED: 10:54 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 28 August 2020

Yellow and green nets during the NCFC v Oldham Athletic (2-0) match on 16 October 1996. Picture: Archant Library

Archant Library

After much anticipation the Carrow Road goal nets will be yellow and green striped next season after they narrowly won a fan vote by 54.2 pc.

Homepage of the fan site Along Come Norwich. Picture: Along Come NorwichHomepage of the fan site Along Come Norwich. Picture: Along Come Norwich

The poll, which was launched on August 12 and held by fan group Along Come Norwich, allowed Norwich City supporters to choose between plain yellow, yellow and green stripes and white nets.

More than 9,500 people voted with as many as 95.4 pc of fans voting to ditch white nets.

Andrew Lawn of Along Come Norwich said: “I’m personally delighted. I would’ve been happy with either yellow or yellow and green stripes, because either of them is an improvement on boring white nets that everyone has, but for it to be stripes which was my preference out of the two, I’m delighted.

“It’s really nice to see that so many people got involved with it. When we started our whole idea was to bring as much colour and fun back into going to watch Norwich as possible.

Andrew Lawn, Along Come Norwich fan site co-founder and Norwich City fans' march before the Norwich City and Ipswich Town derby on February 18 2018. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIEAndrew Lawn, Along Come Norwich fan site co-founder and Norwich City fans' march before the Norwich City and Ipswich Town derby on February 18 2018. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

“We wanted it to be more of a community event with a festival feel, and nets was just one thing where we thought, is there any reason why they have to be white?

“My colleague, Jon who I started Along Come Norwich with, every time he spoke to the club, would always finish the conversation by asking if we could have yellow nets back.

“This summer we got the call which said there’s no reason we can’t have coloured nets back.”

Yellow net during the NCFC v Portsmouth (2-1) match on 3 January 2000. Picture: Archant LibraryYellow net during the NCFC v Portsmouth (2-1) match on 3 January 2000. Picture: Archant Library

Mr Lawn says for a long time it was suggested the Premier League would not allow coloured nets, however he says this was false and the coloured nets would remain in place if the club achieved promotion this season, with clubs including Bournemouth and Liverpool recently having red nets.

When asked if such a small winning margin for stripes would mean calls for a second vote from yellow supporters, he said there was an option to alternate from season to season.

He added: “We all know democracy doesn’t work, but we could potentially see a second vote, I think what the club is open to is having stripes this season and there is clearly a demand for yellow as well so they might be happy to alternate it season on season.”

