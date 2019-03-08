Search

Plans lodged to build 17 new units on former Allied Bakeries depot

PUBLISHED: 11:42 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 25 June 2019

Lorries at the former Allied Bakeries depot in Diamond Road on the Vulcan Road Industrial Estate in Norwich. Picture: Mark Shields.

Archant

The former Allied Bakeries depot in Norwich could be replaced with 17 new industrial units.

London-based developer Chancerygate (No. 8) is seeking permission to build on the now-demolished depot at the Vulcan Road Industrial Estate.

It comes after Allied Bakeries announced in 2017 that its Diamond Road facility would shut because too much work was needed to modernise the site to make it viable.

The company, which produces well-known brands including Kingsmill, Allinson and Sunblest, said at the time that 49 people were employed at its depot.

Plans submitted to Norwich City Council state the site is currently enclosed within hoarding following the depot's demolition.

The applicant is seeking permission to erect three buildings, which would be subdivided into 17 units.

The overall site, which is in the north of the city, is about 116,465 sq ft in size.

