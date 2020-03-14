Search

Club investigates 'alleged racist incident'

PUBLISHED: 09:55 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 16 March 2020

Adam Marriott had a number of chances for King's Lynn in a 1-0 defeat to Guiseley Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

A football club today said was investigating an 'alleged racist incident'.

A King's Lynn Town fan was ejected from the club's ground during Saturday's game against Yorkshire side Guiseley.

In a statement today, Lynn Town aid: 'The football club can confirm they are investigating an alleged racist incident that occurred during the fixture with Guiseley on Saturday, March 14 2020. As a result of this alleged incident we are also able to confirm that a person was spoken with and then ejected from the stadium by club stewards. The alleged incident will now be investigated by the football club and the result of these investigations will be released in due course. This will be the only comment from the club on this matter at this time.'

A Lynn supporter is believed to have made remarks to a member of the Guisely team during the game, which Lynn lost 1-0.

