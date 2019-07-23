Sandringham Flower Show - everything you need to know

HRH The Prince of Wales shares a nice moment with a young visitor to the show. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Thinking of going to tomorrrow's Sandringham Flower Show..? Here's all you need to know.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall inside the first Royal marquee at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian Burt The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall inside the first Royal marquee at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian Burt

When is it? This year's show is on Wednesday, July 24.

Where is it? Sandringham Park, the glorious grounds of the Queen's country retreat.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall inside the second Royal marquee at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian Burt The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall inside the second Royal marquee at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian Burt

Who's going to be there? Upwards of 20,000 show-goers, many of whom attend every year. They include Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

What's to see? Hundreds of stalls and exhibits, featuring just about every aspect of the outdoor lifestyle. There are also main ring events, talks and show gardens.

The Prince of Wales waves to the crowd at the end of the tour of the Sandringham Flower Show 2018 Picture: Ian Burt The Prince of Wales waves to the crowd at the end of the tour of the Sandringham Flower Show 2018 Picture: Ian Burt

What's to eat? There's a great produce marquee, along with vendors selling everything from street food to posh nosh.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall on a tour of the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian Burt The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall on a tour of the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian Burt

What if it rains? Err - it's an outdoor event, so you can either cower in a marquee or whack on them wellies and keep on troshin'.

How much is it? Adults £12.50, under-16s are free. Admission includes entry to the museum and church at Sandringham.

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall on a tour of the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian Burt HRH The Duchess of Cornwall on a tour of the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian Burt

How about parking? There's stacks and it's free.

What time does it open? The gates open at 9am and things start winding down for the day at around 4.30pm.

HRH The Prince of Wales is greeted by King's Lynn Air Cadets. Picture: Ian Burt HRH The Prince of Wales is greeted by King's Lynn Air Cadets. Picture: Ian Burt

Anything else? The volunteer-run show raises thousands and thousands for charity each year, which goes to good causes across Norfolk.