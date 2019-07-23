Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Sandringham Flower Show - everything you need to know

23 July, 2019 - 06:30
HRH The Prince of Wales shares a nice moment with a young visitor to the show. Picture: Ian Burt

HRH The Prince of Wales shares a nice moment with a young visitor to the show. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Thinking of going to tomorrrow's Sandringham Flower Show..? Here's all you need to know.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall inside the first Royal marquee at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian BurtThe Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall inside the first Royal marquee at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian Burt

When is it? This year's show is on Wednesday, July 24.

Where is it? Sandringham Park, the glorious grounds of the Queen's country retreat.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall inside the second Royal marquee at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian BurtThe Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall inside the second Royal marquee at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian Burt

Who's going to be there? Upwards of 20,000 show-goers, many of whom attend every year. They include Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

What's to see? Hundreds of stalls and exhibits, featuring just about every aspect of the outdoor lifestyle. There are also main ring events, talks and show gardens.

The Prince of Wales waves to the crowd at the end of the tour of the Sandringham Flower Show 2018 Picture: Ian BurtThe Prince of Wales waves to the crowd at the end of the tour of the Sandringham Flower Show 2018 Picture: Ian Burt

What's to eat? There's a great produce marquee, along with vendors selling everything from street food to posh nosh.

You may also want to watch:

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall on a tour of the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian BurtThe Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall on a tour of the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian Burt

What if it rains? Err - it's an outdoor event, so you can either cower in a marquee or whack on them wellies and keep on troshin'.

How much is it? Adults £12.50, under-16s are free. Admission includes entry to the museum and church at Sandringham.

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall on a tour of the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian BurtHRH The Duchess of Cornwall on a tour of the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian Burt

How about parking? There's stacks and it's free.

What time does it open? The gates open at 9am and things start winding down for the day at around 4.30pm.

HRH The Prince of Wales is greeted by King's Lynn Air Cadets. Picture: Ian BurtHRH The Prince of Wales is greeted by King's Lynn Air Cadets. Picture: Ian Burt

Anything else? The volunteer-run show raises thousands and thousands for charity each year, which goes to good causes across Norfolk.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

‘We want to know if our pub will reopen’ Mystery continues to surround future of popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Man who crashed tractor into car in front did not appear at Norwich court

Sam Nolan, 33, had been driving a Nissan X-Trail vehicle on Guardian Road, Norwich, when he blacked out and crashed into a van which was pushed into another vehicle. Pictured, Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

First-time marathon runner raises more than £2400 for charity

Marathon runner Alice Sizeland presents the cheque to Clive Evans of the NNAB. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Sandringham Flower Show - everything you need to know

HRH The Prince of Wales shares a nice moment with a young visitor to the show. Picture: Ian Burt

Canaries starlet determined to build on his breakthrough season

Aidan Fitzpatrick, right, during Norwich City U23 pre-season training in Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich man crashed car after not sleeping for three days, court hears

Sam Nolan, 33, had been driving a Nissan X-Trail vehicle on Guardian Road, Norwich, when he blacked out and crashed into a van which was pushed into another vehicle. Pictured, Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists