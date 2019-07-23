Sandringham Flower Show - everything you need to know
Thinking of going to tomorrrow's Sandringham Flower Show..? Here's all you need to know.
When is it? This year's show is on Wednesday, July 24.
Where is it? Sandringham Park, the glorious grounds of the Queen's country retreat.
Who's going to be there? Upwards of 20,000 show-goers, many of whom attend every year. They include Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.
What's to see? Hundreds of stalls and exhibits, featuring just about every aspect of the outdoor lifestyle. There are also main ring events, talks and show gardens.
What's to eat? There's a great produce marquee, along with vendors selling everything from street food to posh nosh.
What if it rains? Err - it's an outdoor event, so you can either cower in a marquee or whack on them wellies and keep on troshin'.
How much is it? Adults £12.50, under-16s are free. Admission includes entry to the museum and church at Sandringham.
How about parking? There's stacks and it's free.
What time does it open? The gates open at 9am and things start winding down for the day at around 4.30pm.
Anything else? The volunteer-run show raises thousands and thousands for charity each year, which goes to good causes across Norfolk.