All you need to know about Beccles carnival parade 2019

The Beccles Carnival parade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

One of Suffolk's oldest surviving parades is returning to the town, as organisers urge attendees to avoid unofficial carnival stalls and give generously to the event.

After months of planning, the Beccles carnival parade will return next weekend (August 17 and 18).

Senior event one coordinator and manager Annette Tackley said: "Lots of towns have lost their carnival but we have been lucky and without the tremendous public support and our great team of organisers ours would have gone to.

"We are one of the lucky ones."

This year, organisers have urged attendees to look out for donation points at the quay and the parade site to keep the event going.

"Without your donations this event wouldn't continue. Our Carnival parade leaves at a loss with the huge sums of money for booking acts in parade along with the insurance.

"If everyone who watches parade puts just 10p in a bucket we can ensure our parade continues for many years," she said.

This year's event will boast a fancy dress competition, children's race, dog show as well as a bonny baby competition.

Over the weekend, there will also be a licensed bar, food vendors as well as stalls, however, organisers have urged attendees to be wary of unofficial vendors.

"The carnival does not have official carnival sellers on parade route so please do not buy from any illegal sellers of balloons, fluffy toys on sticks, flags or whistles as we cannot guarantee the safety of these items or where the money goes to," Mrs Tackley added. "Also for safety please keep back from the road and do not attempt to cross roads whilst parade is on."

The traditional carnival will take place on Beccles Quay on Sunday and leaves from Blyburgate car park at 1pm.

It then turns left into Gosford road, left into Station Road, straight up into Town Centre, left at Town Hall into Saltgate, Northgate and finishing at Fen Lane Beccles Quay. Organisers have warned the footbridge will be shut for an hour while the parade enters the Quay.

For more information, visit the Beccles carnival parade Facebook page, or visit www.becclescarnival.co.uk.