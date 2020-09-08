Stress and anxiety beating football sessions kick off again

A football programme aimed at helping men deal with stress and anxiety has kicked off again after suspension during the pandemic.

All to Play For sessions relaunched in Norwich and Great Yarmouth on September 7, giving men a chance to get a good kickabout and socialise with others.

The weekly sessions are free to drop in to but have been on hold since March when lockdown measures were put in place.

Active Norfolk Project Officer Sam Watts, who administers the programme alongside Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), said: “The return of the sessions is an important step in helping local men deal with the pressures and stress that will have been mounting due to the pandemic.

“With the new safety guidelines in place, we’re ready to welcome other men who feel they could benefit from the programme.”

Three programmes started this week in Norwich at Goals, Open Academy in Heartsease, and the FDC in Bowthorpe, as well as a session in Great Yarmouth at Wellesley Stadium. All are free to attend and no referrals are required.

To find out more about the programme and upcoming sessions visit: www.activenorfolk.org/all-to-play-for