Search

Advanced search

Stress and anxiety beating football sessions kick off again

PUBLISHED: 11:39 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 08 September 2020

All to Play For sessions relaunched in Norwich and Great Yarmouth on September 7, giving men a chance to get a good kickabout and socialise with others. Picture: Active Norfolk

All to Play For sessions relaunched in Norwich and Great Yarmouth on September 7, giving men a chance to get a good kickabout and socialise with others. Picture: Active Norfolk

Archant

A football programme aimed at helping men deal with stress and anxiety has kicked off again after suspension during the pandemic.

All to Play For sessions relaunched in Norwich and Great Yarmouth on September 7, giving men a chance to get a good kickabout and socialise with others.

The weekly sessions are free to drop in to but have been on hold since March when lockdown measures were put in place.

You may also want to watch:

Active Norfolk Project Officer Sam Watts, who administers the programme alongside Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), said: “The return of the sessions is an important step in helping local men deal with the pressures and stress that will have been mounting due to the pandemic.

“With the new safety guidelines in place, we’re ready to welcome other men who feel they could benefit from the programme.”

Three programmes started this week in Norwich at Goals, Open Academy in Heartsease, and the FDC in Bowthorpe, as well as a session in Great Yarmouth at Wellesley Stadium. All are free to attend and no referrals are required.

To find out more about the programme and upcoming sessions visit: www.activenorfolk.org/all-to-play-for

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub worker’s devastation as Kevin the buzzard dies

Liam Aston, 22, and Taylor Franklin, staff at the Ranworth Maltsters, found an injured common buzzard. Picture: Liam Aston

Council takes action on rats at car park

A sign on the public toilets at Overstrand beach car park making visitors aware of an issue with rats. A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said there was problem with rats in the toilets, but they had been spotted elsewhere in the car park. Picture: Supplied

New Halloween attraction with horror mazes announced for Norfolk

Nightmares in Norfolk launches this Halloween with four horror mazes Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bid to save village pub raises £200,000 in three weeks

Alex Begg with Laura Cross and her son Freddie in front of the Swan at Gressenhall. Laura is wearing a virtual reality headset, which has been programmed so that people can see plans of how the pub will look. Picture: Tony Buckingham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Headteacher self-isolating as coronavirus case school prepares to reopen

Old Buckenham High School will re-open but with headteacher Andrew Fell self-isolating. Picture: Google

‘Worrying’ drop in hand sanitiser use in Norfolk town

Councillor John Rest. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plea to help find woman, 29, missing for six days

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Linnets fixtures released: Season begins with home game for King’s Lynn Town

King's Lynn Town's fixtures are out Picture: Ian Burt

Earthquake detected by Norfolk research station felt in Norwich

The tremor was detected at Castle Acre in Norfolk Picture: Sonya Duncan

Cocktail bar in Norwich named ‘best in UK’

A Norwich cocktail bar has been named the best in the UK. Pic: submitted

Man in his 20s in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries in stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Wisbech in the early hours of September 8. Picture: Archant