Forest Live 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

All Forest Live gigs have been cancelled due to the coronavirus Credit: Steve Hunt Archant

Madness, Rag’n’Bone Man and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will not be performing at Thetford Forest this year after Forest Live events were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The gigs would have seen the forest’s High Lodge transformed into a festival like-arena.

But a Forestry England spokesman said: “We are sorry to disappoint the Forest Live fans who were hoping to see bands in the nation’s forests this summer but we have cancelled Forest Live 2020 to keep everyone safe in-line with recent government guidance.

“We work with a large number of volunteers, artists and contractors to make these concerts happen and have taken this decision in the interest of safety for everyone involved.

“Unfortunately, it is not possible for us to reschedule our concerts.

“Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase and will be automatically refunded.”

For more information go to www.forestryengland.uk/music