Broken locks, stones thrown through windows and destroyed items - village church counting cost of vandalism

PUBLISHED: 17:02 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 11 July 2019

All Saints Church in Hilgay was vandalised on Monday, July 8.

Archant

A rural village church has been left counting the cost after it was vandalised for the second time in just a few months.

Vandals threw stones at windows, broke locks and destroyed items in the break-in at All Saints Church in Hilgay, near Downham Market.

Police are investigating the criminal damage and say it is believed to have happened around 7.10pm on Monday, July 8.

The culprits caused around £1,000 of damage to the church windows, broke the church locks and destroyed church items on the altar and storeroom.

Church warden Peter Bates said: "I came by Monday evening as we had a meeting planned and found out the church had been damaged and the locks broken. "I spent all night trying to fix the locks so I could get the church secure again.

"The damage caused to the windows alone is probably around £1,000.

"It is not the first time this has happened, a few months ago they broke into the outdoor toilet block and destroyed the doors and toilet fixtures. "People coming to the church have not been able to use the toilets."

The toilet blocks outside the All Saints Church in Hilgay were vandalised a few months prior to the Monday, July 8 vandalism.The toilet blocks outside the All Saints Church in Hilgay were vandalised a few months prior to the Monday, July 8 vandalism.

