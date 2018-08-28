Six metre soldier containing 5,000 poppies displayed from a Norfolk church

Around 5,000 poppies have been displayed in the shape of a soldier on the tower of a church to help mark the end of the First World War 100 years ago

The handmade poppy soldier on All Saints Belton Church. Picture: Anna Kaloo

All Saints Church in Belton has created a six metre tall soldier on the side of the building to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

Rev Rosie Bunn, rector at All Saints, said: “We only began our Poppy tribute two months ago, I was away on holiday for my son’s wedding and read an article about tributes for the centenary and thought we could do that.

“It’s so amazing to finally see the finished product and see people coming from far and wide to view it.”

Most of the poppies have been made of wool and felt and recycled plastic bottles from members of the Belton Scouts and the Belton Craft Group.

The building, on Church Lane, will be displaying the soldier until Monday, November 12.