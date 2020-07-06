Search

Rail lines blocked and trains cancelled after tree falls on tracks

PUBLISHED: 15:11 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 06 July 2020

A number of rail services have been cancelled or delayed after a tree fell onto train tracks. Photo: Greater Anglia

Archant

A number of rail services have been cancelled or delayed after a tree fell onto train tracks.

Shortly after 2.30pm on Monday, July 6, Greater Anglia announced several services were terminated or disrupted following a “tree blocking the railway” between Oulton Broad South and Beccles.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail apologised for any journeys affected by the disruption, and Greater Anglia later said “all lines are blocked”, adding: “Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice.”

The 13.17 Ipswich to Lowestoft service was forced to terminate at Beccles, and the 14.07 Lowestoft to Ipswich service has been delayed. The 15.54 Ipswich to Lowestoft service has also been cancelled.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “We haven’t hit the tree but it was reported by one of our drivers in the Oulton Broad South area. We are trying to get replacement buses organised and have a team on their way to investigate the tree.”

At 15.15pm, the spokesman added: “Network Rail teams should be on site within the next 20 minutes to remove the tree. We’ve sourced two rail replacement buses to help customers complete their journeys.”

More follows.

