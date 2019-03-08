'A great sadness' as All Hallows hospital transfers were last of its care services

Campaigners at a handholding protest at All Hallows Healthcare Trust in Ditchingham. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

The last of All Hallows' five care services has been transferred to a new organisation two months on from the hospital's closure.

All Hallows Healthcare Hospital, Ditchingham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood All Hallows Healthcare Hospital, Ditchingham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The final service, All Hallows nursing home in Bungay, has now been transferred to NorseCare.

Trustees of All Hallows say the transfer of the last service is a 'great sadness'.

Since it was announced in March that All Hallows Healthcare Trust would likely close, the hospital began working with interested organisations to identify how it could transfer its services to ensure continued care for those who rely on it.

Residents of the nursing home will continue to receive care, predominantly from the same carers, but under the new management of NorseCare.

Aerial view of All Hallows, Ditchingham. Picture: Mike Page Aerial view of All Hallows, Ditchingham. Picture: Mike Page

All Hallows Healthcare Trust also had bases in Ditchingham and Lowestoft, and announced its need to close after facing financial difficulties.

In a statement on Thursday they thanked those who have given support and donations over is long history.

Trustees also thanked their caring, loyal and hardworking staff, and said: "All Hallows has a long and proud history and it is with great sadness that the last service closes.

"The majority of the trust's services have moved to new management with users receiving continuity of care and the staff transferring with protected terms and conditions of employment."

Trustees said they were pleased to make the transfer to an organisation with an excellent reputation. NorseCare manage 23 residential Homes and 14 Housing with Care schemes across Norfolk.

All Hallows provided North Suffolk and South Norfolk with a 30 bed community hospital, daycare, homecare, neurological services and the 50 bed nursing home.

It had been providing care for local residents since 1872, and would look after 250 people in a given day.

The hospital's financial difficulties came after it increased expenditure in an attempt to sustain its good rating,

Over the last year the Friends of All Hallows Hospital group held several fundraising events, and raised more than £1million since being formed in 1976. Despite this the hospital was not able to find the resources it needed to maintain a good enough care and quality control rating.