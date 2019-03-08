National snowsports championships held at Norfolk ski grounds

Search

PUBLISHED: 19:03 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:22 01 September 2019

The dual slalom team taking part in Snowsport England's All England Championships. Photo: James Bartlett

The dual slalom team taking part in Snowsport England's All England Championships. Photo: James Bartlett

Archant

A prestigious national snowsports championship event has been held at a Norfolk dry ski slope.

Jacob Kinge, winner of the under 10s boys category. Photo: James BartlettJacob Kinge, winner of the under 10s boys category. Photo: James Bartlett

The Snowsport England's All England Championships took place this weekend at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse.

The Alpine Championships saw 173 top competitors from all over the country take part in nail-biting slalom courses.

And racers from the club's team scored several podium places, with Jacob Kinge winning the under-10s boys category, Isabel Lincoln coming second in the under-16s girls, Travis Parker coming third in the under-16s boys, Megan Skipper taking second place in the women's under-21s, and Melissa Sampson taking first place in the female masters category.

Lloyd Jenkins, Alpine committee chairman, said: "It's always a pleasure to come to Norfolk to hold large race events and there is no better venue for hosting the All England Championships."

Megan Skipper, who took second place in the females under 21s category. Photo: James BartlettMegan Skipper, who took second place in the females under 21s category. Photo: James Bartlett

Coach David Beckett added: "The fantastic results reflect all the hard work and dedication of the coaches, support of the parents, club and of course the racers themselves."

The Norfolk Ski Race Team also finished second in the National Race series.

Snowsport England's All England Championships took place this weekend at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse. Photo: James Bartlett

Snowsport England’s All England Championships took place this weekend at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse. Photo: James BartlettSnowsport England’s All England Championships took place this weekend at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse. Photo: James Bartlett

