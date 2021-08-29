Thousands head for dog's day out at showground

Gallery

Published: 5:00 PM August 29, 2021

A dog having fun with K9 Aqua Sports at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

It was the event that set tails-a-wagging this weekend with more than 5,000 pet owners taking their four-legged friends for a doggy day out.

Sky the black labrador at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

All About Dogs returned to the Norfolk Showground for a packed programme of displays, demonstrations and stalls to the event dedicated to all things canine.

From chihuahuas to Great Danes, boxers to cockerpoos, the first day of the show pulled in quite a crowd.

Matt Upson, All About Dogs director, said: "After last year, when events around the country did not go ahead, then in 2019 it was 36C which for a dog show is not good. It's been perfect weather.

"It's lovely to see people."

Some visitors were lining up to see their favourite four-legged Instagram stars or keen to have a go at one of the 50 dog show classes.

Mr Upson added: "It is a dog's day out. It does feel like the dogs know they're coming to All About Dogs, they look excited like kids at Disneyland."

All About Dogs will also take place on Bank Holiday Monday.

