Thousands head for dog's day out at showground

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:00 PM August 29, 2021   
A dog having fun with K9 Aqua Sports at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

A dog having fun with K9 Aqua Sports at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

It was the event that set tails-a-wagging this weekend with more than 5,000 pet owners taking their four-legged friends for a doggy day out.

A dog having fun with K9 Aqua Sports at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

A dog having fun with K9 Aqua Sports at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Sky the black labrador at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

Sky the black labrador at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

All About Dogs returned to the Norfolk Showground for a packed programme of displays, demonstrations and stalls to the event dedicated to all things canine.

From chihuahuas to Great Danes, boxers to cockerpoos, the first day of the show pulled in quite a crowd. 

Matt Upson, All About Dogs director, said: "After last year, when events around the country did not go ahead, then in 2019 it was 36C which for a dog show is not good. It's been perfect weather.

"It's lovely to see people." 

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

A dog having fun with K9 Aqua Sports at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

A dog having fun with K9 Aqua Sports at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Some visitors were lining up to see their favourite four-legged Instagram stars or keen to have a go at one of the 50 dog show classes. 

A dog having fun with K9 Aqua Sports at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

A dog having fun with K9 Aqua Sports at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

A dog patiently waiting as it's owners enjoy an ice cream at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

A dog patiently waiting as it's owners enjoy an ice cream at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Mr Upson added: "It is a dog's day out. It does feel like the dogs know they're coming to All About Dogs, they look excited like kids at Disneyland." 

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

A dog and it's owner relaxing at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

A dog and it's owner relaxing at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

A dog waiting patiently as it's owners watch a show at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

A dog waiting patiently as it's owners watch a show at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

All About Dogs will also take place on Bank Holiday Monday.

Dogs and their owners taking part in competitions during the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

Dogs and their owners taking part in competitions during the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Dogs and their owners taking part in competitions during the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

Dogs and their owners taking part in competitions during the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

People enjoying the All About Dogs show with their dogs at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

One of the shows taking place in the arena at the All About Dogs Show at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

One of the shows taking place in the arena at the All About Dogs Show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

One of the shows taking place in the arena at the All About Dogs Show at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

One of the shows taking place in the arena at the All About Dogs Show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

One of the many dogs at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

One of the many dogs at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021


