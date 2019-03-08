Sun shines on first day of 'Disneyland for dogs'

Some of the four-legged guests at East Anglia's biggest dog show, All About Dogs. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Hundreds of pooches were given a bank holiday to remember as a show described as Disneyland for dogs got under way.

The All About Dogs Show returned to the Norfolk Showground for two days this weekend, featuring arena displays, expert advice, fun dog shows, shopping and more.

Pups of all shapes and sizes were given the chance to compete for titles, including best rescue dog, gorgeous golden oldie, best junior handler and best paw shaker.

As well as competitions, guests were treated to a performance by Britain's Got Talent finalists Lucy Heath and Trip Hazard, whose entertaining stage show won the hearts of viewers back in 2016.

The show is the biggest of its kind the region has ever seen, and is expected to have attracted thousands of visitors over the two days.