Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Sun shines  on first day of 'Disneyland for dogs'

PUBLISHED: 20:53 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:53 25 August 2019

Some of the four-legged guests at East Anglia's biggest dog show, All About Dogs. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Some of the four-legged guests at East Anglia's biggest dog show, All About Dogs. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Hundreds of pooches were given a bank holiday to remember as a show described as Disneyland for dogs got under way.

One of the four-legged guests at East Anglia's biggest dog show, All About Dogs. Picture: Ella WilkinsonOne of the four-legged guests at East Anglia's biggest dog show, All About Dogs. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The All About Dogs Show returned to the Norfolk Showground for two days this weekend, featuring arena displays, expert advice, fun dog shows, shopping and more.

You may also want to watch:

Pups of all shapes and sizes were given the chance to compete for titles, including best rescue dog, gorgeous golden oldie, best junior handler and best paw shaker.

As well as competitions, guests were treated to a performance by Britain's Got Talent finalists Lucy Heath and Trip Hazard, whose entertaining stage show won the hearts of viewers back in 2016.

One of the four-legged guests at East Anglia's biggest dog show, All About Dogs. Picture: Ella WilkinsonOne of the four-legged guests at East Anglia's biggest dog show, All About Dogs. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The show is the biggest of its kind the region has ever seen, and is expected to have attracted thousands of visitors over the two days.

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the East Coast Truckers convoy 2019

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

Man killed in crash named

A man has died following a crash in Redgrave near Diss Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Police rescue two dogs left in locked car without water

Police rescued two dogs from a car parked on Great Yarmouth seafront. PHOTO: Twitter @NSPoliceDogs

‘We feel persecuted’ - Travelling showmen family on their struggle to find a home

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, Keely and Robert Jnr.

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police rescue two dogs left in locked car without water

Police rescued two dogs from a car parked on Great Yarmouth seafront. PHOTO: Twitter @NSPoliceDogs

‘We feel persecuted’ - Travelling showmen family on their struggle to find a home

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, Keely and Robert Jnr.

‘A true gent’ - tributes paid to man who died after being hit by camper van

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

REVEALED: The Norwich streets where there are more parking permits than spaces

Parked cars in permit parking areas in the Golden Triangle. The price of the visitors' parking permits is to go up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sun shines  on first day of ‘Disneyland for dogs’

Some of the four-legged guests at East Anglia's biggest dog show, All About Dogs. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists