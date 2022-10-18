Shock for sports centre staff as 3G pitch is invaded by crabs

General manager Lewis Hemeter said he'd 'never seen anything like it' - Credit: Alive West Norfolk

Staff at a Norfolk town sports centre have been left shell-shocked after a flurry of crabs were discovered over the past few weeks.

Alive Lynnsport, located in Greenpark Avenue, King's Lynn, has been plagued by the unexpected visitors which have popped up across the site.

Lewis Hemeter, general manager of the business, said he had "never seen anything like it " in 26 years with the sports centre.

Lewis Hemeter said the team found crabs all over the leisure centre - Credit: Alive West Norfolk

He said: "It all started out quite randomly.

"A member of staff found two within a few days and we assumed it was some kind of joke or a gull had dropped them.

"But then they kept appearing."

Team members spotted the crabs all over the leisure centre, from the 3G football pitch to the children's play area.

There were up to 20 crabs in the leisure centre - Credit: Alive West Norfolk

While some were found dead, Mr Hemeter said most of them had been crawling around the place "without a care in the world".

"The way the 3G pitch is laid out, the crabs would have had to come in via the front entrance which would mean some walk for them," he added.

"We're well into double figures now, there could have been anything up to 20 crabs so far."

The general manager said some of the crabs were found dead - Credit: Alive West Norfolk

While the mystery as to the crabs' origin remains unclear for certain, Mr Hemeter and his team believe they have a lead.

He said: "We think they could have been coming from a disabled angling club which operates just 50 yards from our 3G pitch.

"The lake is linked to the Gaywood River and local drainage rivers in the area."

The crabs 'just kept appearing' - Credit: Alive West Norfolk

Having been safely moving the sealife to bushes, Mr Hemeter said the next move now is to speak to an expert to determine the species of crab and work out the best course of action with what to do with them.

"We thought they might disappear after a few days but they've continued so it's best we get some advice," he said.

"This is a first for us. We've previously encountered other issues like a beaver problem which decimated the fishing lake stock and other issues such as rats but crabs is certainly a new one."