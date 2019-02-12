Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

85-year-old woman died at Norwich hospital of infected pressure sores and pneumonia, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 11:27 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 22 February 2019

An inquest has been opened into the death of an 85-year-old woman who died of pneumonia and infected pressure sores at a Norfolk hospital. Picture: NNUH

An inquest has been opened into the death of an 85-year-old woman who died of pneumonia and infected pressure sores at a Norfolk hospital. Picture: NNUH

Archant © 2018

An inquest has been opened into the death of an 85-year-old woman who died of pneumonia and infected pressure sores at a Norfolk hospital.

Alice Elizabeth Shelton, of Barnesdale Road, Norwich, died on February 4, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The deceased’s cause of death was given as pneumonia and infected pressure sores.

She lived at home with her son, and was known to the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Assistant coroner for Norfolk, Nigel Parsley, said reports had been requested from the deceased’s GP and next of kin, the NSFT, the NNUH, and the James Paget Hospital.

A full inquest will be held May 20.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

A study has found that lesbian women are more likely to be overweight. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Temporary traffic lights causes long delays in Norwich

Motorists coming into Norwich are being faced with delays caused by temporary traffic lights. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

It’s Friday so it must be pub quiz time

Try our pub quiz. Can you do better than last week? PICTURE: GETTY IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists