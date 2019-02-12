85-year-old woman died at Norwich hospital of infected pressure sores and pneumonia, inquest hears

An inquest has been opened into the death of an 85-year-old woman who died of pneumonia and infected pressure sores at a Norfolk hospital.

Alice Elizabeth Shelton, of Barnesdale Road, Norwich, died on February 4, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The deceased’s cause of death was given as pneumonia and infected pressure sores.

She lived at home with her son, and was known to the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Assistant coroner for Norfolk, Nigel Parsley, said reports had been requested from the deceased’s GP and next of kin, the NSFT, the NNUH, and the James Paget Hospital.

A full inquest will be held May 20.