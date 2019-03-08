Search

Former Anglia TV journalist lands Sky Sports presenter job

PUBLISHED: 17:50 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 29 July 2019

Alice Piper, a new Sky Sports presenter, with her father Kevin. Photo: Steve Adams

Alice Piper, a new Sky Sports presenter, with her father Kevin. Photo: Steve Adams

Archant

Former Anglia TV journalist Alice Piper has landed a presenter job on Sky Sports.

Miss Piper, from Norwich, went straight into journalism after studying at Norwich High School For Girls and worked her way up at Anglia TV before becoming a multi-platform sub-editor for Sky Sports.

Now she has made the leap in front of the camera to become a presenter on a new football programme launched this July by Sky Sports.

The show focuses on football player transfers and covers the latest news and insight with a team of reporters and pundits.

The new show airs three times a day. Good Morning Transfer is on at 9am, Transfer Talk is on at 12pm and The Transfer Show is on at 7pm.

Miss Piper is no stranger to the world of presenting. Her father, Kevin Piper, from Lakenham, presented Anglia TV's flagship evening programme Anglia Tonight - and fronted the station's sports output.

The 59-year-old left Anglia TV in 2006 to set up his own media PR company, Kevin Piper Media, which specialises in broadcast and corporate film production. The company's credits include the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and 2008 UEFA European Championships in Switzerland.

