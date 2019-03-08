Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norfolk siblings to join Norwich Race for Life to remember twin and big sister who died of cancer

PUBLISHED: 21:25 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:26 23 April 2019

Sisters Ali Grant, Sarah Berry and Paula Rickwood. Picture: Courtesy of Race for Life

Sisters Ali Grant, Sarah Berry and Paula Rickwood. Picture: Courtesy of Race for Life

Race for Life

Two siblings from Norfolk are running this year’s Norwich Race for Life in memory of their big sister who died of breast cancer.

Sarah Berry and Paula Rickwood will be joining the Norwich Race for Life in honour of their sister Ali Grant, who died of breast cancer. Picture: Mark HewlettSarah Berry and Paula Rickwood will be joining the Norwich Race for Life in honour of their sister Ali Grant, who died of breast cancer. Picture: Mark Hewlett

Paula Rickwood, 50, from Dereham, and Sarah Berry, 48, from Norwich, are determined to keep Ali Grant's memory alive after she died in November 2017, just a week before her 49th birthday.

They are taking on the Pretty Muddy event on Saturday, May 11 at the Norfolk Showground – a mud-filled charity obstacle course in aid of Cancer Research UK – because they know seeing them covered in mud would have made Ms Grant smile and because they want to keep laughing for her.

The mum of two, who was from Cromer, was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2014. After her initial treatment went well she received devastating news two years later after a scan showed her cancer had returned and spread.

Her identical twin Ms Rickwood said: “We were very close. When Ali moved away to Leicester for a while, I couldn't eat for two weeks. It was like losing my right arm. We would sometimes find ourselves ringing each other at the same time and picking up before there was even a ring tone.

Paula Rickwood, Sarah Berry and Ali Grant at the beach together. Picture: Courtesy of Race for LifePaula Rickwood, Sarah Berry and Ali Grant at the beach together. Picture: Courtesy of Race for Life

“After she died I buried myself in my work. I was on autopilot but I know Ali would have said 'get a grip and get on with things' and that she'd want us to live life to the full, that's why we want to do Race for Life for her.”

This year will be the sisters' 16th consecutive year of supporting Race for Life events in Norwich – it will be the second they've done since losing their sister to cancer.

Calling themselves 'The Power of Love' – after Ali's favourite song – they will take on the mud-covered obstacle course in her memory.

The traditional 5k and 10k Race for Life events will take place the following day on Sunday, May 12.

Sarah Berry and Paula Rickwood will be joining the Norwich Race for Life in honour of their sister Ali Grant, who died of breast cancer. Picture: Mark HewlettSarah Berry and Paula Rickwood will be joining the Norwich Race for Life in honour of their sister Ali Grant, who died of breast cancer. Picture: Mark Hewlett

Ms Berry said: “Ali was full of joy, care, love and giving. You always expect to be together, it was always the three of us and you assume it always will be. You always think you'll have time. We know that by joining Race for Life it can't help us, Ali can't come back, but to continue the fight may mean that someone else's loved one could stay.”

Most Read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Revealed: How Norwich’s NDR has increased or decreased traffic on other roads

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Customers paid millions of pounds for holiday lodges which were never built

The Dream Lodge Group was sold in February for £12m after bringing in administrators. Photo: Gregg Brown

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Customers paid millions of pounds for holiday lodges which were never built

The Dream Lodge Group was sold in February for £12m after bringing in administrators. Photo: Gregg Brown

‘His great character will be missed’ - Tributes paid to motorcyclist after mid-Norfolk crash

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

4.5 acres of new warehouse space proposed for outskirts of Norwich

An aerial shot showing where (boxed in green) the 17 new units will be built in Norwich. Picture: Chancerygate

Financial snag will not put £26m Marina Centre revamp in jeopardy, council leader insists

An artist's impression of what the new Marina Centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture: GYBC

Norfolk siblings to join Norwich Race for Life to remember twin and big sister who died of cancer

Sisters Ali Grant, Sarah Berry and Paula Rickwood. Picture: Courtesy of Race for Life
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists