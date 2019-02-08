Search

Inquest into Albanian seaman’s death postponed as official investigation continues

08 February, 2019 - 16:37
Alfred Ismaili at home in Albania with his three young children. Picture courtesy of the Ismaili family.

An inquest into the death of an Albanian seaman in west Norfolk has been postponed again while investigations continue into the accident which led to the death.

Alfred Ismaili, 36, died on February 1, 2018 while working on a cargo ship at Alexandra Dock in King’s Lynn.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is undertaking an investigation into his death, in which suspected breaches of regulation have been uncovered.

Johanna Thompson, assistant coroner for Norfolk, said that additional evidence needed to be submitted in the on-going investigation including on safe hatch lifting practises.

Mr Ismaili’s inquest opening heard he died from a blunt force trauma injury.

A previous inquest review heard that the investigation into his death could lead to a criminal prosecution.

A further pre-inquest review was scheduled for May 2, 2019.

