Inquest into seaman's death adjourned

Mr Ismaili at home in Albania with his three children. Picture courtesy of the Ismaili family. Archant

An inquest into the death of a seaman who was crushed by a cargo hold has been adjourned.

The SMN Explorer cargo ship at the Alexandra Dock in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt The SMN Explorer cargo ship at the Alexandra Dock in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Father-of-three Alfred Ismaili, 36, died on February 1, 2018, while working aboard the SMN Explorer at the Alexandra Dock in King's Lynn.

The ship's cook, who came from Albania, was crushed when the cover of a cargo hold fell on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crew of the Explorer had finished unloading a cargo of timber it had carried to Lynn from Sweden when the accident happened.

A report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch later blamed the tragedy on "procedural inadequacies and a lapse of supervision" aboard the 81m Liberian-registered vessel.

Today Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said further investigations into Mr Ismaili's death were ongoing.

The inquest was adjourned for a further review on Friday, April 10.