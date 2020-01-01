Search

Advanced search

Inquest into seaman's death adjourned

PUBLISHED: 10:19 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 10 January 2020

Mr Ismaili at home in Albania with his three children. Picture courtesy of the Ismaili family.

Mr Ismaili at home in Albania with his three children. Picture courtesy of the Ismaili family.

Archant

An inquest into the death of a seaman who was crushed by a cargo hold has been adjourned.

The SMN Explorer cargo ship at the Alexandra Dock in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtThe SMN Explorer cargo ship at the Alexandra Dock in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Father-of-three Alfred Ismaili, 36, died on February 1, 2018, while working aboard the SMN Explorer at the Alexandra Dock in King's Lynn.

The ship's cook, who came from Albania, was crushed when the cover of a cargo hold fell on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crew of the Explorer had finished unloading a cargo of timber it had carried to Lynn from Sweden when the accident happened.

A report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch later blamed the tragedy on "procedural inadequacies and a lapse of supervision" aboard the 81m Liberian-registered vessel.

Today Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said further investigations into Mr Ismaili's death were ongoing.

The inquest was adjourned for a further review on Friday, April 10.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Photo of sick child sleeping on hospital floor lays bare severe A&E pressures

Lacey Taylor was taken to the NNUH's A&E by her mum on Saturday December 21. Her mum said there were no seats left in the children's waiting area so her daughter slept on the corridor floor for around an hour before getting a bed. Photo: Carla Taylor/PA Images

‘Threat to lives’ as ambulances trapped in traffic jams on estate

Ambulances at the Longwater Ambulance Station. Picture: Denise Bradley

Demolition work set to begin to make way for major new hotel

Spitfire Road at its junction with Anson Road. Photo: Google

‘It’s draconian’ - Council enforces parking fines town avoided for years

Drivers in a market town will see their days of free parking numbered as a council takes over responsibility for enforcing tickets. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Fears as number of new homes in village could double

The field off Hare Road in Great Plumstead which could be partly turned into a housing development of 10 homes. Picture: Google Street View

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Threat to lives’ as ambulances trapped in traffic jams on estate

Ambulances at the Longwater Ambulance Station. Picture: Denise Bradley

Photo of sick child sleeping on hospital floor lays bare severe A&E pressures

Lacey Taylor was taken to the NNUH's A&E by her mum on Saturday December 21. Her mum said there were no seats left in the children's waiting area so her daughter slept on the corridor floor for around an hour before getting a bed. Photo: Carla Taylor/PA Images

Fears as number of new homes in village could double

The field off Hare Road in Great Plumstead which could be partly turned into a housing development of 10 homes. Picture: Google Street View

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest into seaman’s death adjourned

Mr Ismaili at home in Albania with his three children. Picture courtesy of the Ismaili family.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists