Inquest into seaman's death adjourned
PUBLISHED: 10:19 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 10 January 2020
Archant
An inquest into the death of a seaman who was crushed by a cargo hold has been adjourned.
Father-of-three Alfred Ismaili, 36, died on February 1, 2018, while working aboard the SMN Explorer at the Alexandra Dock in King's Lynn.
The ship's cook, who came from Albania, was crushed when the cover of a cargo hold fell on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crew of the Explorer had finished unloading a cargo of timber it had carried to Lynn from Sweden when the accident happened.
A report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch later blamed the tragedy on "procedural inadequacies and a lapse of supervision" aboard the 81m Liberian-registered vessel.
Today Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said further investigations into Mr Ismaili's death were ongoing.
The inquest was adjourned for a further review on Friday, April 10.
