Search

Advanced search

Police appeal to trace wanted teenager who could be in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:35 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 27 May 2020

Alex Williams, 19, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary`

Alex Williams, 19, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary`

Norfolk Constabulary

Police have appealed for help in tracing a wanted teenager who is thought to be in the Norwich area.

Alex Williams, 19, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release.

You may also want to watch:

Williams is described as white, around 5ft 11in, of a medium build and with short, light brown hair.

He is expected to be in the Norwich area, or the wider county of Norfolk.

Anybody who knows of his current whereabouts, or who may have seen him, should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers with 100pc anonymity by contacting 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Norwich hospital’s world first as baby has cannabis-based treatment to tackle brain injuries

Oscar with his mum Chelsea on NICU and his grandmother Christine Bell. Picture: NNUH

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Head warns Cummings row ‘puts Norfolk at risk’ as schools set to reopen

Binks Neate-Evans, executive principal at primary schools in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Ann Summers store set to close

The Ann Summers store in Vancouver Quarter, Kings Lynn, is set to close. Picture: PA Images/Nick Ansell

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Masked burglar hits victim with gun and threatens to harm dog

Police appealing for witnesses after aggravated burglary in Methwold. Picture: Google

Canaries announce seven U23 players will not be getting new contracts

Norwich City have announced that U23 players, from left, Timi Odusina, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Savvas Mourgos are among seven players who will leave the club this summer Pictures Archant/Focus Images

Pub brings in log cabins as part of survival plan

The Black Horse Pub landlords, Pam and Terry Gillman.

John Lewis announces date for reopening of Norwich store

John Lewis has announced plans to reopen. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24