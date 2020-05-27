Police appeal to trace wanted teenager who could be in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 11:35 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 27 May 2020
Norfolk Constabulary
Police have appealed for help in tracing a wanted teenager who is thought to be in the Norwich area.
Alex Williams, 19, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release.
You may also want to watch:
Williams is described as white, around 5ft 11in, of a medium build and with short, light brown hair.
He is expected to be in the Norwich area, or the wider county of Norfolk.
Anybody who knows of his current whereabouts, or who may have seen him, should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers with 100pc anonymity by contacting 0800 555 111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.