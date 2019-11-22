Search

Man summoned to court over death of motorcyclist, 25

PUBLISHED: 13:05 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 22 November 2019

Tributes have started to be laid at the site of the crash on Southtown Road. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A man has been summoned to court on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The man, in his 40s and from the Beccles area, was due to answer bail on Wednesday (November 20) as investigations continue into what happened when Alec Pentelow-Bramham died following a collision in Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth.

Mr Pentelow-Bramham, 25, was riding his black Lexmoto Arrow motorbike along the stretch at around 10pm on Tuesday, November 6, when the crash between his bike and a black Peugeot 207 happened.

He was treated at the scene and the road was closed for four hours.

An inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich in November found he died of a "severe head injury".

It heard that Mr Pentelow-Bramham, who was born in King's Lynn but lived at Moreton Court in Great Yarmouth, had been riding his motorbike when a vehicle crashed into the rear of his bike.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene for driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and causing death by dangerous/careless driving.

He has been summoned to Norwich Crown Court on November 27.

