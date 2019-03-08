Biker and lorry passenger deaths: inquest latest

The A47 at Scarning after the crash between two lorries in which Mark Rodwell died. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Inquests into the deaths of two men who died on Norfolk's roads have been adjourned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tributes laid at the site of the crash on Southtown Road where Alec Pentelow-Bramham died. Picture: Joseph Norton Tributes laid at the site of the crash on Southtown Road where Alec Pentelow-Bramham died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Alec Pentelow-Bramham, 25, was riding his black Lexmotot Arrow motorbike on Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth, at about 10pm on Tuesday, November 6, when he was in a collision with a black Peugeot 207.

Mr Pentelow-Bramham, of Moreton Court, Yarmouth, suffered serious head injuries and died later that day. Area Coroner Yvonne Blake adjourned the inquest until February 6 2020.

Mark Rodwell, 47, of West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster, died on February 1, 2018 after a crash between two lorries at Scarning, near Dereham, between the A1075 and A1065 at about 8.30am.

Mr Rodwell worked as a driver's mate and was sitting next to the driver of one of the lorries. Lorry driver Clive Storrs, 64, from Doncaster, admitted causing the death of Mr Rodwell by careless driving and is awaiting sentencing.

Ms Blake adjourned the inquest until January 24 2020.