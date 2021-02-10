Proposed Aldi supermarket near A47 would create 50 jobs

Published: 5:30 AM February 10, 2021

Aldi has put in plans to build a new supermarket in Costessey, on the edge of Norwich. - Credit: PA

Dozens of new jobs will be created if a new budget supermarket is built on a large retail park near the A47.

Plans an Aldi store with 112 car parking spaces and new access road off William Frost Way on Costessey's Longwater Business Park, near Queen's Hill housing development, have been lodged with South Norfolk Council.

If approved the German supermarket would be built on a brownfield site after buildings, including a "dilapidated" office building, used by waste firm Veolia, are demolished.

The landowner has confirmed that any businesses that use the site have either found other sites to move into or will be accommodated as part of the multi-million pound redevelopment, according to the planning statement.

It added the Aldi store would create 50 jobs and be the height of a two-three storey residential building.

The supermarket and car park would take up 0.77 hectares and would be next to the Next Home store, across the road from Sainsbury's supermarket and Bannatyne's Health Club and Spa.

Waste management company Biffa, which is also nearby, would share the new access road.

In a community online consultation, out of 883 individual responses, 761 were in favour of the Aldi store.

Responses from Costessey residents on the South Norfolk Council website to the plans were mixed.

Paul James said: "It's what the community needs - an affordable alternative to Sainsbury's. More local jobs created with minimal impact to anyone."

But John Pleban said: "I am concerned with the amount of additional traffic this will create on an already busy road which feeds my estate (Queen's Hills), there needs to be separate access from the Dereham Road to this site, or an additional road to the A47 to handle additional traffic."

Within the planning statement, Aldi said the effects of extra traffic could be accommodated on nearby roads.

It is anticipated a pedestrian crossing on William Frost Way to boost safety would be funded by developers for the nearby Easton housing development.

The planning document said: "Aldi have been seeking to identify a site in Longwater/Costessey for many years. The application proposals represent an opportunity to regenerate under-utilised brownfield land."











