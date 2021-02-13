Published: 7:00 AM February 13, 2021

A Norwich supermarket says it is taking action in response to customers wrongly receiving parking charges.

The Aldi store on Hall Road has asked its parking operator UK Parking Control to amend the permitted parking times after customers received charges when the store was open.

Beverly Mayhew, 49, of Shotesham Road, Poringland, received a £60 parking charge after parking at Aldi at 7.49am on January 27.

She pointed out the letter she received from UK Parking Control appeared to be contradictory as it states the vehicle was present on site during the restricted no parking period between 11pm and 7am.

However, it goes on to say the vehicle arrival time was 7.49am and the departure was 8.14am.

Beverly Mayhew received this parking charge letter - Credit: Beverly Mayhew

Miss Mayhew contacted this newspaper after 72-year-old customer Malcolm Moore was also charged for parking before 8am on January 25.

The store has been opening at 7.30am during the pandemic for NHS key workers and vulnerable shoppers.

Miss Mayhew said: "If I arrived at 7.49am, how am I outside the permitted time slot? I go out once a week to do my shopping as I am currently stuck at home as a hairdresser, so it was a bit of a shock to find this when I parked legally.

"They should check their information before sending out these charges. To be honest, it could put me off going again as I do not want the hassle of sorting it out when I have done nothing wrong.

Beverly Mayhew was charged £60 after parking at Aldi during opening hours - Credit: Beverly Mayhew

"When I first received the letter I thought 'I better pay it' but then it is only when you read the small print you see it does not make any sense and they are contradicting themselves. It's absolutely crazy and someone has made a mistake."

Miss Mayhew was originally told by the store that they could not do anything as it was the responsibility of UK Parking Control.

But it is understood Aldi has since told UK Parking Control to amend the permitted parking times at the Hall Road store to prevent similar issues arising in the future.

An Aldi spokesman said: "We are happy to review all cases if a customer believes a parking fine was issued in error, and have instructed the company that manages the car park at our Hall Road store to cancel Miss Mayhew’s charge.”

UK Parking Control has not responded when contacted for comment.