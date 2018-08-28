Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Popular supermarket closes early due to technical fault

PUBLISHED: 19:35 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:48 16 January 2019

Aldi in Lowestoft has closed early due to technical fault. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Aldi in Lowestoft has closed early due to technical fault. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

An Aldi supermarket in Suffolk has closed its doors early due to a till problem.

The Lowestoft store on Millennium Way, was forced closed its doors on Thursday evening at around 6.05pm after a problem with the tills stopped them for being able to trade.

Kirsty Leeder, who was shopping at the supermarket when it closed, said: “We popped in to get a few bits and were told the tills were down and they were trying to get them fixed.

“I took my kids back to the car as they were getting bored and my husband waited.

“He eventually came out and said the staff had told everyone they had to close the store as there was nothing they could do.”

“All the staff were brilliant and very apologetic, one member was standing outside in the rain to let customers know the situation before they entered.”

Aldi have been approached for comment.

Most Read

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Gritters called to deal with Norfolk weather warning

A gritting lorry out on the roads. Picture: Ian Burt

Leeds boss Bielsa admits he has spied on Norwich City and every other Championship team this season

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa admitted to spying on a Derby training session last week Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Norwich City winger seals January loan switch to Championship rivals

Ben Marshall is joining Millwall on loan from Norwich City for the rest of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists