Popular supermarket closes early due to technical fault

Aldi in Lowestoft has closed early due to technical fault. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

An Aldi supermarket in Suffolk has closed its doors early due to a till problem.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lowestoft store on Millennium Way, was forced closed its doors on Thursday evening at around 6.05pm after a problem with the tills stopped them for being able to trade.

Kirsty Leeder, who was shopping at the supermarket when it closed, said: “We popped in to get a few bits and were told the tills were down and they were trying to get them fixed.

“I took my kids back to the car as they were getting bored and my husband waited.

“He eventually came out and said the staff had told everyone they had to close the store as there was nothing they could do.”

“All the staff were brilliant and very apologetic, one member was standing outside in the rain to let customers know the situation before they entered.”

Aldi have been approached for comment.