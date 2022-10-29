Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Asda and Iceland items given 'do not eat' warnings

Tesco is just one of the stores which has recalled some of its items - Credit: Tesco

Customers have been told not to eat a range of items from Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Asda and Iceland.

The items have been recalled for a number of reasons including undeclared ingredients and an outbreak of disease causing bacteria.

Anyone who has bought the items below should return them to the supermarket.

Aldi recalls

Aldi has issued a recall on one of its products due to a packaging error causing a health risk.

The supermarket is recalling its Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites not mentioned on the label.

Bramwells Tartare Sauce labels have been incorrectly applied to Bramwells Horseradish Sauce.

The error means the product is a health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.

Tesco recalls

Tesco has issued a recall of some of its products as they may contain small pieces of metal.

The supermarket giant is recalling its Tesco Active Strawberry Flavoured Whey Protein and Tesco Active Chocolate Fudge Flavoured Whey Protein because of the risk of metal.

The recall impacts the strawberry flavoured 500g packs with best before dates of May 31, 2024, and August 31, 2024.

Chocolate fudge flavoured whey protein with a best before date of May 31, 2024, has also been recalled.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have issued a ‘do not eat’ warning.

Asda recall

Asda is taking the precautionary action of recalling Asda White Lasagne Sauce because of a possible microbiological contamination risk due to a production fault.

The issue only affects products sold at Asda stores in the North West of England, North Midlands and North Wales.

Lidl recall

Lidl has issued a recall for one of its products due to the fact it contains undeclared ingredients that could cause an allergic reaction.

Its Birchwood Two Breaded Katsu Kiev may contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said on its website that the reason for this is because the product had been mispacked with Garlic and Herb Chicken Kiev which contains milk.

Therefore this would be a problem for those who have an intolerance or allergy to milk.

The Breaded Katsu Kiev products that are affected have a use by date of October 24, 2022.

Iceland recall

Iceland has issued a do not eat warning over one of its products as it may contain raw chicken.

The store is recalling its Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast because some packs may contain uncooked chicken, making it unsafe to eat.

The recall impacts 800g packs with a best before date of June 17, 2023. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned anyone who has purchased the chicken not to eat it and to return it for a full refund.

An FSA spokesman said: “Iceland is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“For further details, please contact Iceland Customer Care on 0800 328 0800 and select option 2.”



