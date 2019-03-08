Person rescued from river at Aldi

A person has been rescued from the River Wensum in Drayton. Photo: Submitted Archant

Emergency services have rescued a person from the river in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire brigade were called after a person fell into the River Wensum behind Aldi on Drayton Road at around 7am Saturday morning.

You may also want to watch:

A boat from Carrow was joined by a fire crew from Sprowston to pull the person from the water.

An eyewitness said he saw an ambulance leave the Aldi car park with its sirens on following the rescue.

The air ambulance was also at the scene.

More information to follow.