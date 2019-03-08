Person rescued from river at Aldi
PUBLISHED: 09:04 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 06 July 2019
Emergency services have rescued a person from the river in Norwich.
The fire brigade were called after a person fell into the River Wensum behind Aldi on Drayton Road at around 7am Saturday morning.
A boat from Carrow was joined by a fire crew from Sprowston to pull the person from the water.
An eyewitness said he saw an ambulance leave the Aldi car park with its sirens on following the rescue.
The air ambulance was also at the scene.
More information to follow.