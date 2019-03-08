Search

Teenage attackers bring traffic to a halt in attempted robbery near Aldi supermarket

PUBLISHED: 17:33 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 08 October 2019

The Heartsease roundabout near Aldi, where a group of teenagers attempted to rob a cyclist. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Heartsease roundabout near Aldi, where a group of teenagers attempted to rob a cyclist. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A group of teenagers brought traffic screeching to a halt near a supermarket as they attempted to rob a cyclist, prompting a police appeal.

At around 7.15pm on Friday, October 4, a group of four or five teenagers on bikes followed a male cyclist along Plumstead Road East in Heartsease, close to the Aldi supermarket.

The teens demanded the man, who is in his 50s, hand over his bicycle to them, but he ignored them, cycling off towards the Heartsease roundabout.

The teenagers, however, made pursuit, blocking his path and bringing traffic to a stop on the roundabout.

The man was eventually able to shake off the group and cycle home without injury.

Norfolk Constabulary has now appealed for any witnesses to the attempted robbery to come forward and are particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash cam footage of the incident or can recall cyclists blocking the road at any point in the evening.

Anybody who is able to assist police enquiries should do so by contacting Norwich North on 101 and quote the reference 36/69985/19.

