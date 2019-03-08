Search

Advanced search

Music-themed fireworks spectacular set to 'thrill all'

PUBLISHED: 13:36 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 08 November 2019

Fireworks at a previous display in the region. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Fireworks at a previous display in the region. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Archant

A popular annual spectacular will return this weekend with a fireworks display that promises to be "bigger and better than before."

Organisers of the Aldeby fireworks spectacular admitted there will be plenty to "thrill visitors of all ages" with a music-themed display on November 9.

A spokesman said: "Get ready to 'ooh' and 'ahhh' at the Aldeby fireworks spectacular again this year!

"Come along to Jump Cross Field, Lily Lane, Aldeby on Saturday, November 9.

"Gates open at 5.30pm, and the gates will close at 6.15pm to allow the display to start promptly at 6.30pm."

Sponsored by Hamiltons Removals, Waveney Self Storage and To Die For Events, according to Aldeby Parish Council this year's "musically themed fireworks display will to be bigger and better than before, promising to thrill visitors of all ages."

Alongside an "amazing" fireworks display, visitors will be treated to a bonfire and a stall serving both cold and hot food.

Tickets cost £6 for adults, £4 for children, or £20 for a family ticket (two adults, three children).

Tickets can be purchased from Burgh St Peter Post Office, Glebeland Primary School, Wheatacre Hall Barns, Wheatacre White Lion or from Tim on 07796 931066.

No private fireworks or sparklers permitted.

Most Read

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams

Fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

The main entrance to Hopton Holiday Village was destroyed in the fire. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

‘It was a struggle to pay staff’ - businesses slam roadworks misery

Olsiana Cela, 32, owner of the Bay Hair salon on Earlham Road. She said business has been negatively impacted after roadworks were started on the junction next to her business. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Nick Conrad sacked because of ‘Boris’ problem with women’

Former Broadland MP Keith Simpson believes Nick Conrad was forced to stand down as a parliamentary candidate

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

The main entrance to Hopton Holiday Village was destroyed in the fire. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cup final Quique? You’re having a laugh

Max Aarons cannot wait to face Watford at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Liberal Democrats on verge of adopting South Norfolk candidate

South Norfolk Liberal Democrat Chris Brown. Pic: Liberal Democrats.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists