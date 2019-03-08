Music-themed fireworks spectacular set to 'thrill all'

Fireworks at a previous display in the region. PHOTO: Mick Howes Archant

A popular annual spectacular will return this weekend with a fireworks display that promises to be "bigger and better than before."

Organisers of the Aldeby fireworks spectacular admitted there will be plenty to "thrill visitors of all ages" with a music-themed display on November 9.

A spokesman said: "Get ready to 'ooh' and 'ahhh' at the Aldeby fireworks spectacular again this year!

"Come along to Jump Cross Field, Lily Lane, Aldeby on Saturday, November 9.

"Gates open at 5.30pm, and the gates will close at 6.15pm to allow the display to start promptly at 6.30pm."

Sponsored by Hamiltons Removals, Waveney Self Storage and To Die For Events, according to Aldeby Parish Council this year's "musically themed fireworks display will to be bigger and better than before, promising to thrill visitors of all ages."

Alongside an "amazing" fireworks display, visitors will be treated to a bonfire and a stall serving both cold and hot food.

Tickets cost £6 for adults, £4 for children, or £20 for a family ticket (two adults, three children).

Tickets can be purchased from Burgh St Peter Post Office, Glebeland Primary School, Wheatacre Hall Barns, Wheatacre White Lion or from Tim on 07796 931066.

No private fireworks or sparklers permitted.