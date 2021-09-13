Norfolk village named one of best in the UK

Published: 10:30 AM September 13, 2021

Aldborough has been named as one of the country's best villages. - Credit: Colin Finch

Aldborough has been named as one of the country's best villages in a list of the UK's top 50.

The village, located near Cromer, was Norfolk's only entry on the list published by The Sunday Times.

Coming eighth, the publication described Aldborough as "the good life at a good price" and said it featured everything needed in a village including the Black Boys pub, a cricket pitch and an Ofsted 'good' rated primary school.

Aldborough Primary School - Credit: Colin Finch

The full entry read: "This is all about the good life at a good price.

"You’re close enough to the north Norfolk coast to enjoy its creeks, marshes and sweeping sandy strands but far enough away to dodge the eye-popping house prices demanded by Blakeney, Burnham Market et al.

"Here there’s a large village green, a pond and a cricket pitch surrounded by attractive red-brick houses of varying degrees of grandeur.

"The charming setting is completed by a friendly pub, the Black Boys, a shop and post office, an Ofsted-rated “good” primary school and a community centre. Norwich is a 35-minute drive away."

The paper said the average Aldborough house price was £343,849, with three nearby train stations at Gunton, Cromer and North Walsham.

Across the border in Suffolk, three villages featured lower down the list with Lavenham, Nayland and Stutton coming in 11th, 12th and 13th respectively.

The paper praised Lavenham's village hall clubs, Nayland's pink houses and Stutton's village shop, which sells a selection of homemade cakes.

It comes after Norfolk villages saw a boom in sales as people moved away from the city following the pandemic.

Brancaster ranked as Norfolk's most expensive village with the average house price sitting at £844,126 over the past 12 months.

The top three villages with the highest prices were all located on the north Norfolk coast, and include Burnham Market in second place, and Thornham in third.