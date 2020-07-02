Search

Advanced search

‘A lethal combination’ - Coastguard warns against boozing and swimming ahead of Saturday re-openings

PUBLISHED: 14:35 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 02 July 2020

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is asking people not to drink and swim ahead of Saturday's re-openings. Photo: Hunstanton Coastguard

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is asking people not to drink and swim ahead of Saturday's re-openings. Photo: Hunstanton Coastguard

Hunstanton Coastguard

If you’re planning on drinking alcohol at the coast this Saturday, make sure you don’t go swimming.

People must be careful not to swim or go in the sea after drinking, warns the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. Photo: RNLI LowestoftPeople must be careful not to swim or go in the sea after drinking, warns the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. Photo: RNLI Lowestoft

That’s the message from the coastguard, who fear the “potentially lethal combination” of alcohol and the sea may lead to serious incidents off the Norfolk and Suffolk coast as pubs and bars reopen.

In a statement, the coastguard said: “Alcohol is a contributory factor in a significant number of coastal drownings every year, and we advise against setting out to sea if you have been or are drinking alcohol.

You may also want to watch:

“Even if the weather is warm, the waters around the UK remain extremely cold throughout the year, with an average temperate of 11 degrees. If you fall into the water, you are likely to suffer from cold water shock.

“This, and the fact that people who have been drinking are more likely to take risks, is a potentially lethal combination.”

Pete Mizen, HM’s chief coastguard, said: “If you are having a glass of something cold at the coast, please enjoy the sea view, but don’t be tempted into the water.

If you see anyone in trouble at the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Visitors from locked-down Leicester warned to stay away from Norfolk coast

Visitors are expected to flock to Hunstanton over the weekend, as many attractions reopen along with caravan sites and holiday lets Picture: Chris Bishop

Chef excluded from al fresco seating plans due to crossing - despite road’s closure

Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Closed railway lines in Norfolk could be restored

The railway line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be restored. Picture: Archant

Man, 84, rescued after falling into pond and struggling to float for an hour

Barry Briggs and his granddaughter Saskia. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan

‘Someone will die if nothing is done’ - Calls for urgent action at accident blackspot

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub owner slams ‘disastrous’ decision to reopen as he prepares for ‘whole new experience’

Stanford Arms, Lowestoft. Owners David and Samantha Burd. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

David Freezer: First away day in four months didn’t change City’s direction of travel

David Freezer in the press box at Emirates Stadium behind the Norwich City substitutes Picture: Jason Dawson/Jasonpix

Magical reunion as Norwich woman finds owner of sentimental Harry Potter book

Jess Ellis reached out to find Danielle Bissmire after finding Danielle's copy of Harry Potter and the Order Of the Phoenix signed by her great grandparents Betty and Ronald. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

‘Someone will die if nothing is done’ - Calls for urgent action at accident blackspot

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Chef excluded from al fresco seating plans due to crossing - despite road’s closure

Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY