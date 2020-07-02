‘A lethal combination’ - Coastguard warns against boozing and swimming ahead of Saturday re-openings

If you’re planning on drinking alcohol at the coast this Saturday, make sure you don’t go swimming.

That’s the message from the coastguard, who fear the “potentially lethal combination” of alcohol and the sea may lead to serious incidents off the Norfolk and Suffolk coast as pubs and bars reopen.

In a statement, the coastguard said: “Alcohol is a contributory factor in a significant number of coastal drownings every year, and we advise against setting out to sea if you have been or are drinking alcohol.

“Even if the weather is warm, the waters around the UK remain extremely cold throughout the year, with an average temperate of 11 degrees. If you fall into the water, you are likely to suffer from cold water shock.

“This, and the fact that people who have been drinking are more likely to take risks, is a potentially lethal combination.”

Pete Mizen, HM’s chief coastguard, said: “If you are having a glass of something cold at the coast, please enjoy the sea view, but don’t be tempted into the water.

“If you see anyone in trouble at the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”