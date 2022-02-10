News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Missing man from Norfolk found safe and well in Northumberland

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:17 PM February 10, 2022
Updated: 12:20 PM February 10, 2022
Alastair Baker, from Bressingham, has been reported missing.

Alastair Baker, from Bressingham, has been found safe and well. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A 52-year-old man who was reported missing from south Norfolk has been found safe and well.

Alastair Baker from Bressingham was first reported missing on Tuesday, February 1. 

The manager at Bressingham Steam Museum was last seen in Low Road. 

But Norfolk Police have now confirmed that Mr Baker has been located.

He was found by Northumbria Police near Otterburn at about 11am on Thursday, February 10. 


