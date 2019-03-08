Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Tributes to dad-of-two who discovered he had cancer thanks to a pint of ale

PUBLISHED: 07:50 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 24 March 2019

Alan Pickering, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer got his local pub The Bob Carter Centre to sell the charity beer Tobi's Tipple. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Alan Pickering, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer got his local pub The Bob Carter Centre to sell the charity beer Tobi's Tipple. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Tributes have been paid to a father-of-two who discovered he had testicular cancer thanks to a pint of ale.

Alan Pickering, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer got his local pub The Bob Carter Centre to sell the charity beer Tobi's Tipple. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAlan Pickering, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer got his local pub The Bob Carter Centre to sell the charity beer Tobi's Tipple. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Alan Pickering was prompted to check for symptoms by the charity beer Tobi’s Tipple which was created to raise awareness about the disease.

The 56-year-old, from Drayton, was treated and initially given a healthy prognosis in 2017.

But his cancer later spread and earlier this month he died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Mr Pickering spoke to this newspaper two years ago to urge other men to check themselves for lumps and visit their GPs.

Alan Pickering, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer got his local pub The Bob Carter Centre to sell the charity beer Tobi's Tipple. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAlan Pickering, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer got his local pub The Bob Carter Centre to sell the charity beer Tobi's Tipple. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

He said it was thanks to promotional material that came with the charity ale that he realised something was wrong.

Speaking in 2017, he said: “I had been reading a poster in the pub toilets, and it made me stop and think, ‘What is this? Something doesn’t feel right’.

“There was a lump on my testicle, it was hard, and it felt like it shouldn’t be there.”

After a visit to his local GP, Mr Pickering was immediately referred to a consultant and diagnosed with stage one testicular cancer.

He was treated in 2016, but the disease later returned.

Mr Pickering, who worked as a draftsman, died on March 5 this year.

His stepson, Ciaran O’Neill, 28, described him as someone with a “big heart” who was very patient and caring.

He said: “He really cared for myself, my sister and my mother especially. He adored and loved her.

“He was planning his life like he was going to get through this.”

Testicular cancer charity It’s On The Ball, which supported Norfolk Brewhouse to create Tobi’s Tipple, is planning to make another ale in his honour.

Vince Wolverson, chairman of It’s On The Ball, said: “Alan maintained a positive attitude and good humour throughout his treatment which has been an inspiration to all of us.

“We are planning, in conjunction with the Norfolk Brewhouse, to use next year’s Tobi’s Tipple to honour Alan in some way.

“It may be named after his dog, ‘Monty’ which Alan’s family have suggested would tickle Alan to know.”

Mr O’Neill has raised more than £780 for It’s On The Ball in memory of his step dad.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/foralansballs

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The story behind these four abandoned homes in rural Norfolk

The four abandoned houses in Swannington, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘He didn’t stand a chance’: Relative tells how teen was stabbed three times in ferocious gang attack

The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Teenage girl still ‘trying to come to terms’ with brutal attack

A 16-year-old girl was attacked and had her head stamped on at The Bleach park in Lowestoft: Picture: Thomas Chapman

BMW hit-and-run driver still sought by police after teen biker suffers bleed on the brain

The bike, which has since been written off, after Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain following a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

Tributes to dad-of-two who discovered he had cancer thanks to a pint of ale

Alan Pickering, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer got his local pub The Bob Carter Centre to sell the charity beer Tobi's Tipple. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The story behind these four abandoned homes in rural Norfolk

The four abandoned houses in Swannington, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City transfer rumours: £10m-rated Ben Godfrey tracked by Manchester United

Norwich City defender Ben Godfreyis being linked with Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tributes to dad-of-two who discovered he had cancer thanks to a pint of ale

Alan Pickering, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer got his local pub The Bob Carter Centre to sell the charity beer Tobi's Tipple. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Teenage girl still ‘trying to come to terms’ with brutal attack

A 16-year-old girl was attacked and had her head stamped on at The Bleach park in Lowestoft: Picture: Thomas Chapman

‘He didn’t stand a chance’: Relative tells how teen was stabbed three times in ferocious gang attack

The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists