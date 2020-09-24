Video

Alan Partridge statue appears in Norwich

An Alan Partridge statue has appeared outside The Forum in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

One of Norfolk’s most iconic characters has appeared in statue form outside a city landmark.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Film premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams Film premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

A golden statue of Alan Partridge appeared outside the Forum on Millennium Plain on Thursday morning.

It depicts the former Radio Norwich and North Norfolk Digital broadcaster holding a mug with a hand upon the hip and a leg raised by what appears to be rock.

The plinth is emblazoned with the beloved character’s famous catchphrase ‘Aha’.

The statue was created by sculptors Nic Dutton and Gavin Fulcher, both from Norwich.

Filming of Alan Partridge, The Movie at Cromer Pier. Actor, Steve Coogan shooting a scene holding a gun. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Filming of Alan Partridge, The Movie at Cromer Pier. Actor, Steve Coogan shooting a scene holding a gun. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

It took the duo, who met in the film industry, three years to create in between work projects.

Mr Fulcher said: “It has been a passion project for a few years as, ever since we met, we had been deciding on who would be a good person to sculpt and went for Alan Partridge.

“It was a guerilla project and we wanted to make people think that the council had been crazy enough to erect a statue. Obviously, the Forum were in on it, and they gave us permission.

“It has been fun seeing people’s reactions as the whole thing was a surprise. We just did it for a bit of humour.”

It is not the first time an Alan Partridge statue has been in the headlines.

In the early years of this century, a statue of the fictitious deejay was a prospect that was discussed in the city.

In 2004, UKTV G2 asked viewers which comedy legend they would most like to see immortalised as a statue - and 85pc of the voters selected Mr Partridge.

The channel then attempted to go ahead with plans after enlisting the help of Norfolk sculptor Steve Price to bring the statue to life.

But several roadblocks, including the need to follow through the planning application, thwarted the plans.

Earlier this month, Alan Partridge creator Steve Coogan has said Norwich’s most famous fictional son is set to return to television screens with a second series of This Time for the BBC.

He told Digital Spy the next series was being written and shooting was due to take place at the end of the year and is due to be broadcast next spring.

In the meantime, fans can listen to a newly launched Alan Partridge podcast which is recorded from near Swanton Morley.

The series, called From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast, is available on Audible.