Search

Advanced search

‘If David Dimbleby has one...’ Alan Partridge launches new podcast ‘recorded in a Norwich shed’

PUBLISHED: 09:26 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:26 05 June 2020

Alan Partridge at the Norwich premier of his film Alpha Papa. Steve Coogan's character is launching a new podcast PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY.

Alan Partridge at the Norwich premier of his film Alpha Papa. Steve Coogan's character is launching a new podcast PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY.

Archant Norfolk

He made his name on the airwaves through Radio Norwich, North Norfolk Digital and, latterly, Shape and has had several flirtations with television.

It was therefore inevitable that Alan Partridge would eventually branch out into the world of podcasting.

And this is exactly what Norwich’s most famous fictional son will be doing when Steve Coogan reprises his timeless character for an 18-part podcast series.

Recorded inside Alan’s shed - in an undisclosed Norwich location - From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast will launch at the beginning of September.

The This Time host said: “If David Dimbleby has one [a podcast] then of course I needed one. All national treasures have a podcast.

“With this series, I want to give my fans an intimate view of who I am. You may think you know me, but trust me, you have no idea what goes on behind closed doors at my podcast innovation studio.

You may also want to watch:

“Besides, I’m bored of Ofcom and its regulations and so it’s time for the UK to hear what a real award-winning podcast is like.

“Tune in or you’re going to be missing out on the best thing you’ll hear since I was last on the radio.”

Mr Partridge added that he hopes venturing into the podcast world would attract a “young, diverse and digitally-engaged audience”.

The podcast will reveal “a wiser, more reflective Alan” and it “demonstrates a maturity and insight that will be instantly recognisable to his fans, even if it’s not yet acknowledged by some of his more storied peers”.

An episode of From the Oasthouse is available for the next week on Amazon Alexa, before the full series launches on September 2.

Meanwhile, last month Steve Coogan’s bumbling disc jockey beat off competition from the likes of Basil Fawlty, Del Boy and Father Ted Crilly to be named Britain’s greatest ever comedy character in a countdown broadcast on UK Gold.

Ahead of the programme, the television channel hinted that should Alan be victorious they would reconsider reviving a long-since abandoned plan to build a statue of the comedy creation in Norwich city centre. However, it remains to be seen whether this will be the case.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Don’t judge Darren Huckerby’s family - it could happen to any parent

Ben Huckerby. Parents should have nothing but sympathy for his family, says Steve Downes Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Luxury picnic delivery business to launch across Norfolk

Nick Hare, who owns the River Kitchen in Wroxham, has launched a new food business. Picture: Nick Hare

Most Read

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

‘If David Dimbleby has one...’ Alan Partridge launches new podcast ‘recorded in a Norwich shed’

Alan Partridge at the Norwich premier of his film Alpha Papa. Steve Coogan's character is launching a new podcast PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY.

Youngsters rescued after being cut off by tide

Stiffkey Marshes and Beach. Picture: Martin Sizeland

5 fish and chip shops delivering in Norwich

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar, which is delivering across Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24