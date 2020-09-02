Search

Advanced search

Alan Partridge to return for new series of This Time

PUBLISHED: 07:37 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:37 02 September 2020

Alan Partridge is to return to television screens with a new series of This Time. Photo: Steve Adams

Alan Partridge is to return to television screens with a new series of This Time. Photo: Steve Adams

Alan Partridge creator Steve Coogan has said Norwich’s most famous fictional son is set to return to television screens with a second series of This Time for the BBC.

The announcement came as the former Radio Norwich and North Norfolk Digital broadcaster makes the switch to podcasts, with ‘From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast’.

Available on Audible from Thursday, September 3, the 18-part podcast is recorded inside Alan’s shed - in an undisclosed Norwich location.

Earlier this year, the host said: “If David Dimbleby has one [a podcast] then of course I needed one. All national treasures have a podcast.

“With this series, I want to give my fans an intimate view of who I am. You may think you know me, but trust me, you have no idea what goes on behind closed doors at my podcast innovation studio.

“Besides, I’m bored of Ofcom and its regulations and so it’s time for the UK to hear what a real award-winning podcast is like.

“Tune in or you’re going to be missing out on the best thing you’ll hear since I was last on the radio.”

Meanwhile, Coogan told Digital Spy that his creation would be back on television for a new series of This Time, due to screen next spring.

He said the next series was being written and shooting was due to take place at the end of the year.

And he said it would be followed up with “some sort of documentary series” with Alan on the road.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich hairdresser in running to be ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’

Norwich hairdresser Sue Leeming is one of 12 finalists in the ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’ competition. Picture: Peta

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Motorists face six weeks of disruption at busy junction

Work to install new traffic lights will mean six weeks of disuption on the Norwich ring road. Picture: PA Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

River rescue after person fell from boat

Tar Works Road in Great Yarmouth. Fire crews helped rescue someone who fell from a boat in the nearby River Bure. Picture: James Bass

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Alan Partridge to return for new series of This Time

Alan Partridge is to return to television screens with a new series of This Time. Photo: Steve Adams

‘Bus delays’ due to Tombland works, councillor warns

Works to improve Tombland for pedestrians and cyclists has begun. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY