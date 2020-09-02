Alan Partridge to return for new series of This Time

Alan Partridge is to return to television screens with a new series of This Time. Photo: Steve Adams

Alan Partridge creator Steve Coogan has said Norwich’s most famous fictional son is set to return to television screens with a second series of This Time for the BBC.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The announcement came as the former Radio Norwich and North Norfolk Digital broadcaster makes the switch to podcasts, with ‘From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast’.

Available on Audible from Thursday, September 3, the 18-part podcast is recorded inside Alan’s shed - in an undisclosed Norwich location.

Earlier this year, the host said: “If David Dimbleby has one [a podcast] then of course I needed one. All national treasures have a podcast.

“With this series, I want to give my fans an intimate view of who I am. You may think you know me, but trust me, you have no idea what goes on behind closed doors at my podcast innovation studio.

“Besides, I’m bored of Ofcom and its regulations and so it’s time for the UK to hear what a real award-winning podcast is like.

“Tune in or you’re going to be missing out on the best thing you’ll hear since I was last on the radio.”

Meanwhile, Coogan told Digital Spy that his creation would be back on television for a new series of This Time, due to screen next spring.

He said the next series was being written and shooting was due to take place at the end of the year.

And he said it would be followed up with “some sort of documentary series” with Alan on the road.