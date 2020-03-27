Search

BBC uses Alan Partridge clip to make people stay at home

PUBLISHED: 10:21 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 27 March 2020

Clips of Steve Coogan's Alan Partridge character will be used by the BBC to encourage people to stay at home during the lockdown. Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Clips of Steve Coogan's Alan Partridge character will be used by the BBC to encourage people to stay at home during the lockdown. Picture: Paul John Bayfield

PAUL JOHN BAYFIELD

Clips of everyone’s favourite fictional Norwich DJ will be used by the BBC as part of an initiative to encourage people to stay at home during the lockdown.

Clips of Steve Coogan's Alan Partridge character will be used by the BBC to encourage people to stay at home during the lockdown. Picture: Steve AdamsClips of Steve Coogan's Alan Partridge character will be used by the BBC to encourage people to stay at home during the lockdown. Picture: Steve Adams

A classic clip from I’m Alan Partridge will be used alongside those from other hit BBC shows to urge viewers to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

The character, played by Steve Coogan, is a parody of British television and radio personalities and is best known as a DJ for a fictional version of Radio Norwich.

In the character’s time on our screens, including the original series, 2013 film Alpha Papa and 2019 reboot This Time With Alan Partridge, he has provided millions of viewers with no end of iconic scenes and hilarious moments.

The one the BBC has chosen for this campaign shows the character organising a James Bond film marathon to fill the day.

Clips of Steve Coogan's Alan Partridge character will be used by the BBC to encourage people to stay at home during the lockdown. Picture: Paul John BayfieldClips of Steve Coogan's Alan Partridge character will be used by the BBC to encourage people to stay at home during the lockdown. Picture: Paul John Bayfield

It ends with the message: “Set a routine to get through staying in.”

Other archive footage to be used includes shows such as The Thick Of It, The Mighty Boosh and Miranda.

A clip from Armando Iannucci’s political satire shows government spin-doctor Malcolm Tucker, played by Peter Capaldi, ordering an immediate lockdown, with no-one going in or out.

At the end a message appears on screen reading: “Seriously, stay at home. Please help stop the spread.”

Clips of Steve Coogan's Alan Partridge character will be used by the BBC to encourage people to stay at home during the lockdown. Picture: Steve AdamsClips of Steve Coogan's Alan Partridge character will be used by the BBC to encourage people to stay at home during the lockdown. Picture: Steve Adams

A clip from Miranda shows Miranda Hart’s character conducting an orchestra made up of wooden spoons and vegetables after saying: “Previously in my life I have proved that living alone can be genuine fun.”

Meanwhile another clip is of The Isolation Song from the surreal comedy The Mighty Boosh.

Lord Tony Hall, director-general of the BBC, said: “Acting on heath advice will save lives.

“Using our stars is a good way of getting the message out far and wide. Even if it makes just a small difference, it will be worth it.”

Kerris Bright, chief customer officer, added: “We’ve found four classic clips in the BBC’s extensive archive which we hope will raise a smile during these tough times.

“But the message behind this series of information films is very serious. We want to do everything we can at the BBC to help spread the message that we must all stay at home to help slow the spread of this virus, and to develop a routine to make our days that little bit more bearable.”

