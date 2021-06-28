Selfless cyclist's dying wish will raise cash for hospital cancer unit

Published: 3:01 PM June 28, 2021

Carolyn Green is selling two cycles hand-built by her late husband Alan Green, to raise £4,500 for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital which looked after him during his cancer treatment - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Watton woman is honouring her husband's dying wish by selling his treasured cycles to raise £4,500 for the hospital that cared for him during his cancer treatment.

Carolyn Green, from Burr Close, is selling the two titanium-framed racing bikes hand-built by her husband Alan - an avid cyclist who died last July at the age of 68.

The retired HGV driver estimated the build price today would be worth more than £13,500 combined.

But before his death, he set the asking price at £2,000 and £2,500 respectively, and left instructions for the proceeds to go to the Weybourne Day Unit, part of the Colney Centre which cares for cancer patients at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The late Alan Green, who wanted his two hand-built cycles to be sold to raise £4,500 for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital which cared for him during his cancer treatment - Credit: Carolyn Green

Mrs Green, 69, said it was typical of her husband to think of others after it became clear he could no longer use the cycles that had become his passion.

"It is just the type of person he was," she said. "Even in March when he realised he couldn't go out cycling, he went to the hospital and he used to feel sorry for the other people who were there, the ladies losing their hair. He thought that if he could sell the cycles it would do some good. That is what he wanted.

"He wanted £4,500 in total. It is a lot of money but if you are a keen cyclist I know people do spend a lot of money on their bikes, and this would go to a good cause."

Mrs Green said the couple retired to Norfolk from Essex in October 2018 - a move which suited her husband's cycling passions.

"He just loved it in Norfolk," she said. "He would say he only needed to go around around the corner and he was on the country lanes.

"He was often out doing 40 miles, it was nothing to him. He said you could see and hear the countryside out here, with the pheasants and the deer going across the road because it was so quiet."

Carolyn Green is selling two cycles hand-built by her late husband Alan Green, to raise £4,500 for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital which looked after him during his cancer treatment - Credit: Denise Bradley

The couple were married for 45 years, and their son Nathan works in London.

Mr Green was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in early 2020, just 16 months after moving to Norfolk.

Mrs Green said the family were grateful for the "faultless" care he was given by everyone at the hospital.