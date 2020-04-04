Search

Police concerned for welfare of missing 62-year-old man

PUBLISHED: 14:18 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 04 April 2020

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3, and is expected to be on foot. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help tracing a 62-year-old man from Holt who has been reported missing.

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3, and is expected to be on foot.

Mr Cooper is described as white, 5ft9in, of slim build, with grey, thinning hair.

He is likely to be wearing pale blue jeans and a dark navy quilted jacket.

Officers are concerned for Mr Cooper’s welfare and want to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 67 of Saturday April 4, 2020.

