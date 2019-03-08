Search

Advanced search

Blogger behind love letters that started 54-year marriage starts new chapter

PUBLISHED: 14:31 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 29 October 2019

Maureen Blake, of Mattishall, near Dereham, has launched a blog to publish letters her and her husband Alan wrote to each other in the sixties. Here she is looking through the letters. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Maureen Blake, of Mattishall, near Dereham, has launched a blog to publish letters her and her husband Alan wrote to each other in the sixties. Here she is looking through the letters. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

When Maureen Blake discovered a collection of letters hidden away in a shoe box in her loft, she never dreamed that they would be read by thousands of people across the globe.

Maureen Blake, of Mattishall, near Dereham, has launched a blog to publish letters her and her husband Alan wrote to each other in the sixties. This is one of the photos Mr Blake sent to Mrs Blake during their correspondence in 1961. Picture: MAUREEN BLAKEMaureen Blake, of Mattishall, near Dereham, has launched a blog to publish letters her and her husband Alan wrote to each other in the sixties. This is one of the photos Mr Blake sent to Mrs Blake during their correspondence in 1961. Picture: MAUREEN BLAKE

But that's exactly what happened after the 75-year-old decided to transform love letters, sent between herself and her late husband Alan during the sixties, into a blog.

Earlier this year, Mrs Blake, of Burgh Lane, Mattishall, near Dereham, decided to share the heart-warming story to give a fascinating insight into life in an endearing era of history.

She said: "I never could have imagined it would be what it has become."

The blog, entitled Alamore, features edited versions of the letters, with diary extracts, photographs and music from the era, and were published in "real time".

Maureen Blake, of Mattishall, near Dereham, has launched a blog to publish letters her and her husband Alan wrote to each other in the sixties. This is one of the photos Mrs Blake sent to Mr Blake during their correspondence. Picture: MAUREEN BLAKEMaureen Blake, of Mattishall, near Dereham, has launched a blog to publish letters her and her husband Alan wrote to each other in the sixties. This is one of the photos Mrs Blake sent to Mr Blake during their correspondence. Picture: MAUREEN BLAKE

They span over an eight-month period and were written between the young lovers after they met at a dance at the Ilford Palais in East London, in January 1961. Five days later, Mr Blake returned to Cyprus where he was stationed with the RAF, until he returned in the August.

The couple married in May 1963 and lived in Essex for 40 years with their two sons before moving to Norfolk in 2003. Sadly Alan died aged 78 in 2018.

The grandmother-of-five described the letters as an "invaluable source material which covered social attitudes of the time together with national and international events" - including the first man in space and the Kuwait emergency.

Mrs Blake praised her grandchildren, especially granddaughters Beth and Abigail, for their help.

Maureen Blake, of Mattishall, near Dereham, has launched a blog to publish letters her and her husband Alan wrote to each other in the sixties. This is one of the photos Mr Blake sent to Mrs Blake during their correspondence in 1961. Picture: MAUREEN BLAKEMaureen Blake, of Mattishall, near Dereham, has launched a blog to publish letters her and her husband Alan wrote to each other in the sixties. This is one of the photos Mr Blake sent to Mrs Blake during their correspondence in 1961. Picture: MAUREEN BLAKE

"Writing the blog has become such a big part of my life now," she said. "It has been an amazing opportunity getting to work on a project with my grandchildren - how many grandparents can say that?"

Alamore was also listed as an Editor's Pick on Wordpress and saw more than 2,160 people from across nine countries view it in just one day.

Following on from that success, she is turning her attention to another blog which will focus on letters to her Swedish pen pal, under the pseudonym Lena, who she started writing to when they were both aged 13. Lena still lives in Sweden and the pair remain friends and email regularly.

- To find out more about Alamore or to enquire about the new blog, visit the website here .

Maureen Blake, of Mattishall, near Dereham, has launched a blog to publish letters her and her husband Alan wrote to each other in the sixties. Mr and Mrs Blake on their wedding day in May 1963. Picture: MAUREEN BLAKEMaureen Blake, of Mattishall, near Dereham, has launched a blog to publish letters her and her husband Alan wrote to each other in the sixties. Mr and Mrs Blake on their wedding day in May 1963. Picture: MAUREEN BLAKE

You may also want to watch:

Maureen Blake, of Mattishall, near Dereham, has launched a blog to publish letters her and her husband Alan wrote to each other in the sixties. The box of letters kept by Mrs Blake. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPMaureen Blake, of Mattishall, near Dereham, has launched a blog to publish letters her and her husband Alan wrote to each other in the sixties. The box of letters kept by Mrs Blake. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Most Read

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Ticks which can spread brain illness confirmed to be in Thetford Forest

Thetford Forest. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Villagers fear being ‘cut off’ as only bus service axed

The X6 Konectbus service between Norwich, Attleborough and Thetford is being cut. PHOTO: IAN BURT .

A47 reopens following three-vehicle crash

The A47 Pullover Road where a three-car crash has blocked a carriageway. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Woman who said: ‘Not in my back yard’ to new homes builds her own instead

Fran Bradshaw and Paul Lambert, who is an estate agent from Aldreds, selling the houses. Pic: Archant

Do you have nightmare neighbours? Channel 5 wants to hear from you

Channel 5 is seeking Norfolk people for a new series of Nightmare Neighbour Next Door. Photo: Getty

Teenage rapist set to appeal against length of sentence

Jason Bailey was handed an eight-year sentence at Ipswich Crown Court.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists