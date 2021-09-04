No 'leeching' here - Artist who added to Banksy speaks out

Published: 3:41 PM September 4, 2021

Cromer land artist Alain Mansfield, who was behind the addition to the Banksy in Cromer. - Credit: Alain Mansfield

The artist who added an image of a photographer to a piece of Banksy's seaside street art has told why he did it.

Alain Mansfield, 53, said he was so bemused by the number of tourists who were lined up to see the artwork on Cromer's east beach he felt compelled to comment on it.

But Mr Mansfield said that far from being graffiti, his photographer image was done in charcoal, and would be soon washed off by the rain, if it was not already.

He said: "I've lived here for about 12 years and I have a beach hut down there. I was actually away on holiday when someone called me and said 'guess what? Banksy's been on your patch.'

"I went and saw it soon afterwards, and there was a huge number of people going back and forth past the beach hut and lining up to take a photo next to the Banksy. It gave me an idea to do my own thing so I went out and spent a fun couple of hours with a piece of charcoal."

Mr Mansfield describes himself as a 'land artist' who creates art from things found in nature.

He said: "The idea is that it deteriorates with the weather, nothing's left and the photo that you take of it is what's left of the artwork. I don't use glue or acrylics or anything like that, it's ephemeral.

"I wasn't trying to leech off Banksy's fame, I gave it some space."

After a number of Banksy-like artworks appeared in King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Oulton Broad there were days of speculation over whether the mysterious Bristolian artist had visited the area.

The rumours were confirmed when Banksy released a video of his 'Great British Staycation' on Instagram on August 13.

The Cromer artwork shows a crab with a shell holding a sign saying 'Luxury Rentals Only' facing a trio of other crabs without shells.

North Norfolk District Council workers added a special coating to the artwork so it could be preserved for as long as possible where it is, under the high tide mark.