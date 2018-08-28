A magic lamp is hidden in Bungay - can you find it?

Picture: Contributed Archant

Panto lovers have the chance to win a family ticket to see Aladdin at the Fisher Theatre - just find the magic lamp which is hidden in Bungay.

The magic lamp from Aladdin has been hidden somewhere at a shop or business in the town, awaiting to be found by its true owner and not assumed by the evil Abanazar,

Inside the magic lamp is a hidden message and a winning family ticket to the performance at the Fisher Theatre this month.

The performance of Aladdin opens on Thursday, December 20 at the historic theatre on Broad Street.

The show will run until January 2, boasting two performances a day every day but Christmas.

Children from the local community have also joined the professional cast as a chorus ensemble for the cult-classic story.

Tickets for the family-friendly event can be purchased online at www.fishertheatre.org or on 01986 89 7130.